When we think about Jesus, all kinds of thoughts enter our minds. We know that there is God the Heavenly Father, Jesus, God’s Son, and the Holy Spirit. The Trinity remind us that God is here, and that He loves us through Jesus, as we walk in the Holy Spirit. There is also the aspect of Jesus’ earthly family, when He walked among us.

“After this He went down to Capernaum with His mother and brothers and His disciples. There they stayed for a few days.” John 2:12 That is a great reminder of the humanity of Jesus as the Son of Man, which He referred to Himself on numerous occasions.

