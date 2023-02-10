When we think about Jesus, all kinds of thoughts enter our minds. We know that there is God the Heavenly Father, Jesus, God’s Son, and the Holy Spirit. The Trinity remind us that God is here, and that He loves us through Jesus, as we walk in the Holy Spirit. There is also the aspect of Jesus’ earthly family, when He walked among us.
“After this He went down to Capernaum with His mother and brothers and His disciples. There they stayed for a few days.” John 2:12 That is a great reminder of the humanity of Jesus as the Son of Man, which He referred to Himself on numerous occasions.
I wonder what that was like for Joseph, Mary and Jesus’ siblings as they watched Him grow into a Man. Scripture records this about Jesus’ development into manhood.
“And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men.” Luke 2:52 Not everyone was open to Jesus and the way that He did things. A lot of the religious rulers in His day, disrespected Him. As Jesus and His followers met to celebrate the Passover, Jesus traveled to the temple in Jerusalem.
When He arrived, He found that His Father’s House was being misused as a selling market, and Scripture records that Jesus was indignant: To those who sold doves He said, “Get these out of here! How dare you turn My Father’s House into a market!” John 2:16 One would think that His message would have been crystal clear to those who were challenging Him. Then the Jews demanded of Him, “What miraculous sign can You show us to prove Your authority to do all this?” John 2:18
Always know this to be true: GOD DOESN’T OWE US ANYTHING! We don’t have the right to question why God does things His way. Christians don’t have the right to be believers; Salvation is a gift from God, less any man should boast! Humanity is limited by what we know. God’s ways are higher than our ways, and we need to live in reverent fear that God is the Great I Am!
Jesus responded to the question about His Authority in a way that the self-righteous religious rulers didn’t see coming. Jesus answered them, “Destroy this temple, and I will raise it up in three days.” John 2:19 Jesus knows every person’s heart, and He is not bound by Who we expect Him to be! “He did not need man’s testimony about man, for He knew what was in a man.” John 2:25
Jesus knows us inside and out, and He chooses to love us for who we are, flaws and all!
The Cross is His forever Sign of love and acceptance to all those who follow Him as Lord and Savior. We worship God in Spirit and in Truth, and one of the places of worship is in the heart and soul of every believer. Worship can happen at any moment, in any place that believers gather to worship Jesus as the Lord of life.
“And He is not served by human hands, as if He needed anything, because He Himself gives all men life and breath and everything else.”
Acts 17:25 No matter who you are, God sent Jesus to make your life better. Attend a church of your choice to find more of what God has for you. Every person matters to Jesus. Pass it on!
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church