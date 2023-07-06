I went on vacation last week with my wife, Becky, to see our daughter Jan and her husband Grant, in Colorado Springs. We had a great time on our visit, and part of our time was spent touring the Air Force Academy. I was mesmerized by the beautiful scenery as we listened to our tour guide give us the history of how the Air Force Academy came to be. I was also intrigued by the honor pledge that is engraved on the wall of the Visitors’ Center. It read: “We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” I thought about how incredibly uplifting that motto is, in how we view the world around us, as Jesus showed us by the way He lived.
When confronted with cruelty, hate, contempt, deceit, misdirection, oppression, meanness and destruction from religious leaders, Jesus taught about the importance of Truth. His lessons can help us today, as we sort through the challenges before us, when we view what He taught us about leadership. Immoral leaders continually tried to undermine the authority of God’s Son, Jesus Christ. He exemplified what servant leadership is about.
Jesus said, “A student is not above his teacher, nor a servant above his master. It is enough for the student to be like his teacher, and the servant like his master. If the head of the house has been called Beelzebub, how much more the members of his household.” Matthew 10:24-25 Jesus dealt with corruptness, throughout His time among us. He gives us insight on how to deal with false teachers. His way was to show dignity, love and respect to those who are around us. When we see false teachings being spread, take a step back, and reflect on how to respond.
Jesus said: “So do not be afraid of them. There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known.” Matthew 10:26 Jesus is the ultimate Teacher. He lived in such a way, that He drew people to Him, so that they might know of the Father’s Love. He used the model of children as an illustration of what it means to be childlike in our faith and practice. Humility is something that we can all use more of, as we figure out how to get through life’s many lessons.
He called a little child and had him stand among them. And He said: “I tell you the Truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. And whoever welcomes a little child like this in My Name welcomes Me.” Matthew 18:2-5 Jesus welcomed children, youth and adults from all walks of life. He showed the Father’s Love by how He treated people. If we say that we are Christians, are we modeling Christ’s example of accepting people for who they are?
Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” Matthew 22:37-40 We live in times that stretch our souls. We are hearing all kinds of messages being spread, each and every day. I would encourage you to think about how God has Good News for you in the Person of His Son, Jesus Christ. God loves you, Pass it on.
