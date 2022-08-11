When Jesus walked on earth, there was trouble all around Him. The religious rulers who felt threatened by Him, were exposed as being people who felt they were above God’s law. They reacted negatively to Jesus, because they couldn’t handle the Truth that Jesus came from God. They were corrupt, mean-spirited, arrogant, and they held followers of Jesus in contempt. Spiritual insubordination was the rule of the day for those who felt they were be-yond accountability.
Jesus knew the hearts of people. He spoke lovingly about how God saw humanity. “For God so loved the world that He gave His One and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” John 3:16-17 The world is filled with egotistical people who feel that others are beneath them. There are those who spew words of hatred and distrust, trying to hide behind arrogance and misguided pride.
Lies and deceit cannot stand up against Truth. Jesus says: “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of Light because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the Light, and will not come into the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the Truth comes into the Light, so that it may be seen plainly that what he has done has been done through God.” John 3:19-21
Those words from Jesus help us gain insight into the battle between Light and darkness. Darkness cowers behind lies and deception.
The religious rulers were self-absorbed in their flagrant disregard for God’s Son. They saw Him as a threat to what they were doing in keeping people down. The religious rulers who sought to stage an insurrection against God’s Beloved Son, were blinded by self-centeredness. They mistakenly believed that they were justified to use anger to promote hatred and dissension.
God’s Truth as seen in Jesus, is in a war with satan, the great deceiver. God chooses to unite us with Truth and Love, and satan works to divide by using anger as a weapon to destroy and maim. When Jesus came riding into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, there were many who honored Him. Five days later, the religious rulers incited a mob to angrily yell for the crucifixion of God’s Son. As soon as the chief priests and their officials saw Him, they shouted, “Crucify! Crucify!” John 19:3
Truth versus lies. That battle is still raging. God showed us through Jesus that peace and love is what we need. No one is above God’s Law. But Jesus is our Bridge between earth and Heaven, for those who choose to follow Him as Lord and Savior.
Jesus says: “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” John 14:27 Living for Jesus is to know God’s peace. Jesus shows us the way to Heaven and eternal life is through Him. “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 The Prince of Peace is here to guide you. Live to serve Him by loving others in His Name. God loves you. Pass it on.