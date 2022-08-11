Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

When Jesus walked on earth, there was trouble all around Him. The religious rulers who felt threatened by Him, were exposed as being people who felt they were above God’s law. They reacted negatively to Jesus, because they couldn’t handle the Truth that Jesus came from God. They were corrupt, mean-spirited, arrogant, and they held followers of Jesus in contempt. Spiritual insubordination was the rule of the day for those who felt they were be-yond accountability.

Jesus knew the hearts of people. He spoke lovingly about how God saw humanity. “For God so loved the world that He gave His One and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” John 3:16-17 The world is filled with egotistical people who feel that others are beneath them. There are those who spew words of hatred and distrust, trying to hide behind arrogance and misguided pride.

Tags

Trending Food Videos