Jesus taught us to seek after His Dad’s principles for Holy living. He has this to say about the search for Truth: “If you hold to My teaching, you are really My disciples. Then you will know the Truth and the Truth will set you free.” John 8:31-31 All of us are struggling as we go through life.
Every person has a sinful nature. None of us are above God’s Law! Walking with Jesus is to know that we are all imperfect, but we are made perfect in Christ. “This Righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference, for all have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God.” Romans 3:22-23 The religious rulers around Jesus projected an air of invincibility when it came to sin. The admission that they were sinners was to admit they were vulnerable, just like everyone else. There is no way for Truth to shine through when people choose to surround themselves with sinful pride and arrogance.
That is still going on today. There are leaders who like the religious rulers, choose to falsely believe that they are not struggling with pride and arrogance. The religious rulers depicted Jesus as a troublemaker. God knows that we are all struggling with our human nature. He sent the Holy Spirit to help us turn our weakness into His strength. “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groans that words cannot express. And He Who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints in accordance with God’s will.” Romans 8:26-27
In Jesus’ Day, the religious rulers say on the one hand, that they are followers of God, and yet they sought to show ultimate disrespect for God’s Son, by executing Him. They can’t say on one hand that they are in favor of God’s order of things, and then seek with all that they have, to kill God’s Messenger, Jesus. That is still our struggle today. The struggle between Truth and lies. Jesus talked about the religious rulers, who led an insurrection against God.
“Why is My language not clear to you? Because you are unable to hear what I say. You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desire. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the Truth, for there is no Truth in Him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” John 8:43-44
Jesus calls believers to love as He loves. We can’t very well say that we love God when we are at church, but then live in such a way that we disrespect and demean others.
We are called to model Christ.
Love conquers hate. Listen to Jesus’ words: “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:12-13 It’s pretty cut and dry. We are to love as Jesus loves us. Love conquers hate and violence. Ask Jesus to help you with your lesson plan.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church