Jesus taught us to seek after His Dad’s principles for Holy living. He has this to say about the search for Truth: “If you hold to My teaching, you are really My disciples. Then you will know the Truth and the Truth will set you free.” John 8:31-31 All of us are struggling as we go through life.

Every person has a sinful nature. None of us are above God’s Law! Walking with Jesus is to know that we are all imperfect, but we are made perfect in Christ. “This Righteousness from God comes through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. There is no difference, for all have sinned and fall short of the Glory of God.” Romans 3:22-23 The religious rulers around Jesus projected an air of invincibility when it came to sin. The admission that they were sinners was to admit they were vulnerable, just like everyone else. There is no way for Truth to shine through when people choose to surround themselves with sinful pride and arrogance.

