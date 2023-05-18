When you watch the news these days, it seems as if death and destruction, lies and deceitful behavior, are so prevalent that it is overwhelming. Immoral behavior is seen by some, as not that big of a deal. But it should be seen for what it is, as I learned in the Navy, conduct unbecoming! There are those who stand idly by and watch others get attacked and persecuted for doing what is right.
Jesus came into this kind of world. Humanity was wrestling with bad, inappropriate, and disgusting conduct for those who followed the example of satan. This had permeated even into the church structure of Jesus’ day. Religious rulers were so intent on their egos, they ignored what it meant to be kind and respectful to others.
They chose to inflict pain on others by making divisiveness the order of the day.
If believers are to be loving to others, we need to acknowledge that bad behavior is bad behavior, and it is not what Jesus calls us to do. The psalmist shares this about wicked people: “In his arrogance the wicked man hunts down the weak, who are caught in the schemes he devises. He boasts of the cravings of his heart; he blesses the greedy and reviles the Lord. In his pride the wicked man does not seek Him; in all his thoughts there is no room for God.” Psalm 10:2-4
When Jesus walked among us, He moved in such a way, that people were drawn to His message of love and redemption. He came so that every person would be able to have a victorious life. But this can only happen for those who believe, and follow the teachings of Jesus. Our lives as Christians, are to set us apart from the world. Not in a way that is haughty and arrogant, but as loving extensions of Christ Himself.
The apostle Paul shares this: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the Truth. It always protects, always trust, always hope, always perseveres. Love never fails.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 The Love that Jesus showed when He walked among us, was all inclusive for those who followed Him. That is why He went to the Cross, as the Bridge between Heaven and earth.
He died so that all people would be able to benefit from the Father’s Love. Notice how He ministered to the afflicted, which includes all of us. On the Sermon on the Mount, we have the Beatitudes, straight from Jesus to include everybody.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for Righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:3-9
Process the world with Jesus in mind. We are called to show Love, as He loves us. For those who are intent on attacking others by maiming with hateful behavior and the telling of lies, ask God to give you grace and mercy, that you will rise above the fray. Pray for God to use you to love others. Ask God to give you insight and strength from above. When you find that you are really angry and upset about how things are going in the world, take a deep, really deep breath, and seek what God wants to do in and through you. God loves you. Pass it on.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave,
First Baptist Church