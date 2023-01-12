Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

No matter what you face in life, God promises to be there for all of His children. Life holds many challenges for every person. For the believer, we are assured that God is our Protector. He watches over you always. No matter what comes your way, trust in God to provide His watch-care in your life. Take time to read your Bible and learn about His guiding principles for your life. Come to Him regularly, and give Him honor in your heart. “I will sing praises to You, O Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of Your wonders. I will be glad and rejoice in You; I will sing praise to Your Name, O Most High.” Psalm 9:1-2

Notice that those words are uplifting and comforting. All of us face difficult days and have to make tough decisions. That is part of life. But as believers, we know that God is always with us. Count on Him to guide your footsteps. No matter where life takes you, He is with you. No matter where you are, God never loses sight of you. Come to God in your prayer times, and place your trust in His eternal vigilance as He watches over you. Make your walk with Him personal and keep Him at the forefront of your life.

