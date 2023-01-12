No matter what you face in life, God promises to be there for all of His children. Life holds many challenges for every person. For the believer, we are assured that God is our Protector. He watches over you always. No matter what comes your way, trust in God to provide His watch-care in your life. Take time to read your Bible and learn about His guiding principles for your life. Come to Him regularly, and give Him honor in your heart. “I will sing praises to You, O Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of Your wonders. I will be glad and rejoice in You; I will sing praise to Your Name, O Most High.” Psalm 9:1-2
Notice that those words are uplifting and comforting. All of us face difficult days and have to make tough decisions. That is part of life. But as believers, we know that God is always with us. Count on Him to guide your footsteps. No matter where life takes you, He is with you. No matter where you are, God never loses sight of you. Come to God in your prayer times, and place your trust in His eternal vigilance as He watches over you. Make your walk with Him personal and keep Him at the forefront of your life.
Spiritual roots are important, so spend time with Jesus and count on Him to be your forever Solid Rock. The power from on high, straight from God to you, is life-changing, and it is always present for those who believe in Him Who first loved us.
“I love You, O Lord, my Fortress and my Deliverer; My God is my Rock, in Whom I take refuge. He is my Shield and the Horn of my Salvation, My Stronghold.” Psalm 18:1-2 With Christ, you have no reason to be fearful of things seen, or unseen, because He is with you. As believers, we are called to pray for our neighbors, so that Jesus is glorified in the care we give to one another.
I think that sometimes we read Scripture and it’s inspirational, but we take it in for a moment, and then it’s gone. But take His words into your heart and soul. Your personal connection with Christ is based on His Love for you. When you read Scripture, meditate on God’s Spiritual principles for your life. Jesus reminds us that His personal investment in our lives is ongoing. Jesus replied, “If anyone loves Me, he will obey My teaching. My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make our home with him.” John 14:23
Talk about a huge character reference! The Lord above has plans for your life. And He desires time with you, every day that you live. He sent Jesus to be your Lord and Savior. That alone, makes you special as a child of God! Know that the Almighty God always has time for you! Please make it a part of your day to take time to be with Him.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church