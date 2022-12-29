Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

We have an opportunity to go into the next year with hope and comfort. No matter what this new year holds for you, you have the assurance that God stands ready to help those who seek Him: “God is our Refuge and our Strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1 Life holds many challenges for all of us. But know this with certainty: God loves you so much that He sent Jesus to be your Savior and Redeemer.

When Jesus came into the world, He came for all people. The ground at the foot of the Cross is level. Coming to Jesus is about placing Him first in your life. All of us are busy with life’s ever-changing times. But for those who follow Christ, He is the Constant Source of strength. In order to know Him, you have to receive the love He has for you.

