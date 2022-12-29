We have an opportunity to go into the next year with hope and comfort. No matter what this new year holds for you, you have the assurance that God stands ready to help those who seek Him: “God is our Refuge and our Strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalm 46:1 Life holds many challenges for all of us. But know this with certainty: God loves you so much that He sent Jesus to be your Savior and Redeemer.
When Jesus came into the world, He came for all people. The ground at the foot of the Cross is level. Coming to Jesus is about placing Him first in your life. All of us are busy with life’s ever-changing times. But for those who follow Christ, He is the Constant Source of strength. In order to know Him, you have to receive the love He has for you.
A New Year holds many unforeseen circumstances and challenges. When you think about making plans and resolutions, place God first in your relationships. Scripture reminds us to be God-centered. “Be still, and know that I am God.” Psalm 46:10 As believers, God makes a Covenant Promise with all of His children.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
Something simple we can all aspire to do in this New Year of 2023 is to give love away in the Spirit in which God loves you. He takes you as you are, and He works to make you better. Times are tough, and we have to deal with choices regarding how we treat one another. Divisiveness is a tool that satan uses to drive wedges between people. Weapons of mass destruction that he utilizes are: lies, deceptions, meanness, contempt, and selfish arrogance. Bitterness and self-righteousness are harmful to our very being.
But there is a better way, taught by Jesus. The Lord’s Prayer is a model that we can all use to make life better for ourselves, and for others. “Our Father, Who art in Heaven. Hallowed be Thy Name. Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Thine is the Kingdom, and the Power and the Glory forever and ever. Amen. Jesus is our most special model of love and acceptance of others.
As you anticipate what the year 2023 has in store for you, come to Jesus regularly. He always has time for you, and He always has your best interests in mind. Take time to enjoy life, knowing that God is here to guide you with His Loving Presence. No matter what your circumstances are, keep looking up to God and seek His Counsel. Isaiah says this about God’s love for His children: “Thou will keep him in perfect peace him whose mind is stayed on Thee, because He trusts in Thee.”
From my heart to yours, HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Pastor Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church