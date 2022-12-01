Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Christmas is a special time of the year. We are already in the Advent Season in which we celebrate Christ’s Birth. As we look at our nation, and the state of the world at large, we are all experiencing some significant growing pains. At times, we all feel overwhelmed and out of sorts, as we try and process the challenges before us.

In the fullness of time, God took matters into His own Hands, and He stepped in to work out Salvation to those who would accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. He saw that a significant change was needed as humanity was reeling from trials that affected everyone. Hate and division were rampant, and God saw that LOVE was needed to combat the darkness of sin, hate, lies, and death.

Tags

Trending Food Videos