Christmas is a special time of the year. We are already in the Advent Season in which we celebrate Christ’s Birth. As we look at our nation, and the state of the world at large, we are all experiencing some significant growing pains. At times, we all feel overwhelmed and out of sorts, as we try and process the challenges before us.
In the fullness of time, God took matters into His own Hands, and He stepped in to work out Salvation to those who would accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. He saw that a significant change was needed as humanity was reeling from trials that affected everyone. Hate and division were rampant, and God saw that LOVE was needed to combat the darkness of sin, hate, lies, and death.
We still need that today, as we see a world dealing with hate and divisiveness, but always remember that God is still on His Throne. “For unto us a Son is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government will be on His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 In a world that reflects despair and hopelessness at times, keep looking to God to help you deal with life’s ever-changing moments.
The Christmas Story of Jesus’ Birth was filled with all kinds of blessings from above. God arranged for a Heavenly messenger to come to earth, to find a very special young woman of faith. In the sixth month, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth, a town in Galilee, to a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David. The virgin’s name was Mary. The angel went to her and said, “Greetings to you who are highly favored. The Lord is with you.” Luke 1:26-28
As you take that message into your heart and soul, know that times are going to be challenging for all of us. These are trying days, no doubt about it. But God is bigger than anything you are dealing with, and He is here to help you deal with life. Enjoy your relationships with those people who are in your journey.
During this Christmas Season, remember the depth of God’s Love in sending Jesus. The holidays are filled with signs of this special time of the year. Christmas music, holiday shopping, Christmas baked goods and other holiday treats are reminders to care for each other. We decorate with Christmas trees, lawn decorations, Christmas lights, wreaths, and other signs of the season to help us enjoy the holidays.
The Oelwein community and surrounding areas, have all sorts of people that we can love and appreciate. Strive to assist the people around you with comfort and loving care. Each person matters, so take it upon yourself to be a Christmas extension of Christ to the people who are in your life. “The Word became flesh and dwelt among us. We have seen His Glory, the Glory of the One and Only, Who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14
Look for ways to reflect the Light of Jesus. His message of love and redemption is still relevant for those who choose to accept LOVE in its purest form. The Christmas Season is what you make it. Choose wisely, and remember that in God’s eyes, you matter so much, that He sent Jesus to help you deal with life. God loves you. Pass it on.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church