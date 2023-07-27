Sometimes, it is hard to find joy and contentment, when the world around us feels like it is falling apart. If we look within ourselves for purpose and direction, we limit what we can do. So, what should we think about and dwell on, as we go through each day? “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
The world in which we live in, is chaotic and filled with divisiveness. But there is also hope and aspiration for humanity, because God is here to help us. Jesus dealt with this, as He spent time among us. As evangelical Christians, those who trust in Jesus Christ as Lord, believers have a responsibility to share His Love with others. Jesus faced many kinds of people as He traveled through life here on earth. There were those who were drawn to His Father’s Love, and there were those who rejected His message of love and redemption through repentance
One day, a teacher of the law came to Jesus, to ask Him about the commandments. Of all the commandments, which is the most important?
“The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear O Israel, the Lord our God is One. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second one is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no commandment greater than these.” Mark 12:28-31 Jesus reminds us that following God is to love God and others. Truth versus lies. That is still an ongoing battle for humanity.
The church political structure in Jesus’ Day, was consumed with using weapons of mass destruction against the masses. They chose to use divisiveness, arrogance, meanness, deceit, and destruction to spread lies and corruption. Sound familiar? That is what satan does to mislead people.
Leaders who use these tactics, are mirroring satan’s evil intention to lead people astray. Lies then become the order of the day. But make no mistake about it. Listening to lies, and following those who lie, is to turn one’s back on the importance of Truth, as seen in the life of Jesus. To the Jews who had believed Him, Jesus said,
“If you hold to My teaching, you are really My disciples. Then you will know the Truth, and the Truth will set you free.” John 8:31-32 Love is the answer. Love against hate. Love against lies. Love against selfish-pride and arrogance.
When you look at how things are going in your world, stay focused on Jesus to be your forever Guide. Lean on these words, straight from God the Father: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
There is nothing bigger than God! Absolutely nothing! Whatever you are going through these days, know that God is here to help you keep things in perspective.
Believers are called to see ourselves as God sees us: sinners in need of His mercy and grace. “Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit. Let us not become conceited, provoking and envying each other.” Galatians 5:25-26 Words to live by, as we choose to love our neighbor in the Spirit in which Jesus loves and accepts each one of us.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church