Jesus came in the fullness of time to be God’s greatest Gift to the world. Jesus had come through a wide variety of life-changing moments. He had seen many a lost soul on His earthly travels, and we come to the Day of the Cross as a time in which He would face head-on, the battle with sin and death. Let’s look at His humanity and His Divinity as the Son of God and the Son of Man intertwined.
Jesus came before Pilate, the Roman governor, and Pilate succumbed to the evil that was being shown to the Son of God. “Wanting to satisfy the crowd, Pilate released Barabbas to them. He had Jesus flogged, and handed Him over to be crucified.” Mark 15:15 After that had transpired, the soldiers gathered together, and they were mean and condescending to the Son of God, as shown in the way they treated Him.
With all of that pain, suffering, humiliation, and being mocked by a lot of people before being crucified, He was then subjected to the agony of the Cross itself. The very smug, malicious, mean-spirited religious leaders who were directly responsible for Jesus being on the Cross, were being two-faced in their mockery of Him. “He saved others,” they said, “but He can’t save Himself! Let this Christ, this King of Israel, come down now from the Cross, that we may see and believe.” Those crucified with Him also heaped insults on Him. Mark 15:31-32
Let’s focus now, on the criminals on either side of Christ. As the day began, both were taking out their anguish on Jesus. But then things turned in an unexpected way. One of the thieves had a change of heart. If you have any doubt about that, consider what happened. One criminal is downright angry. One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at Him. “Aren’t You the Christ? Save yourself and us.” Luke 23:39 Do you see a pattern here? People are trying to pigeon-hole theology about Christ, so that it makes sense to them and their way of thinking.
That is still going on today. People think God ought to answer their prayers as they see fit, and it simply does not work that way. God is Who He Is, and His ways are now and forever, higher than our ways. You can’t come to Jesus and meet Him half-way. It’s a full-fledged investment of your heart, soul, and your mind. Note the other thief’s assessment of Who Jesus I: But the other criminal rebuked him “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this Man has done nothing wrong.” Luke 23:40-41
It’s all about heart and having sincere faith and trust in Jesus to be Lord and Savior. You are either all in, or you’re out. There is no middle ground! The thief on the cross decided to trust Jesus implicitly, with every fiber of His being. Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when You come into your Kingdom.” Jesus answered him, “I tell you the Truth, today you will be with Me in paradise.” Luke 23:42-43
That same pledge is made from Jesus to all believers. On the day we die, He promises us that we will be with Him in Heaven. As you go through this Easter Season, walk with Jesus as your forever Guide. Trust Him completely through eyes of faith, to be your Lord and Savior, both now and forever.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church