“Today is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24 Every day we are granted, is an opportunity to serve God. No matter what the day entails, we have reason to rejoice, because God is with us. That is true for every believer.
When Jesus came into the world, He came to redeem all those who wanted to know Him through a personal relationship. Know this with certainty, Jesus came for all people, Jews and Gentiles alike. Gentiles pertains to all those who are not Jewish. At the foot of the Cross, the ground is level. No one needs Jesus more than someone else. We all need Him!
I should consider others in the way that God looks at me, as a sinner in need of His mercy and grace. We all leave a lot to be desired at times. None of us are worthy or deserving of God’s forgiveness. He loves us for who we are, but He works through Jesus to make us better.
When we read stories in Scripture about Jesus, we see Him ministering to people from all walks of life. He came so that others would come to know Him in their hearts. When the religious leaders were showing hatred, contempt, meanness, and overall corrupt behavior, Jesus reminded them that He came to save sinners in need of a Savior.
The self-pontificating attitudes of the leaders was evident in the way they were in attack mode for those who were not like them. Their unrighteous, unrepentant hearts were focused on not being seekers of the Truth. Lies, deceit, and arrogance were on full display for others to see. Jesus came into a world that, much like ours, had people who were making other people feel unimportant, unloved, and unacceptable.
Jesus gives us insight into how to live triumphantly. Jesus said about Himself:
“I am the Way and the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6 When you see and hear things from people who seek to put others down and make them feel insignificant, remember what Jesus told us about what is really important.
Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus taught us to love one another, not to tear others down. All of us need love and affirmation.
Believers are called to lift others up, and to show them God’s Love. Because someone else is different, does not make that person wrong. We all fall short of the Glory of God! But there is Good News to be had today. God loves you and me so much that He sent Jesus to love us. That is worth celebrating, each and every day. You have it within you to see others through eyes of love and acceptance. Reflect Jesus so that others will know firsthand that they matter. What the world needs now, is to see acts of love that are inclusive. Take it upon yourself to be loving, in the Spirit in which God loves you. That is who Jesus calls us to be, as we follow His teachings.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church, Oelwein