God’s ways are higher than ours. Believe it, trust it, and relish in what you know to be true: GOD LOVES YOU! When the religious rulers tried to pin Jesus down as to who he was, he reminded them of his roots. He came from God! There were men around Jesus who were spiritually lacking, because they were so self-absorbed by their self-righteous attitudes.
Be careful to whom you listen in life. Truth seems to be a rare commodity at times, because lying seems to be the norm. The religious leaders around Jesus inflated their self-importance regularly. Lies were a tool they used to spread falsehoods about Jesus. Be careful that you don’t fall into the trap of believing lies. The religious rulers who were out to destroy Jesus’ reputation, were woefully misguided.
They wrongfully miscalculated the person of Jesus Christ. Jesus said about himself, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” John 14:6. Believe in the one who God sent to be the Savior of the world. God gives you a mind to sort through things. Process things you hear, and focus on what kind of person you want to be.
So, how does one filter what is being spoken and shared when it comes to those who are in leadership positions? If what you are listening to makes you side with those who attack others, examine your heart before God. Focus on things that are of God, and model Jesus’ love to others.
Jesus says: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the law and the prophets. Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it. Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves,” Matthew 7:12-15. All kinds of news is being shared these days. When you find that you are being negatively influenced by what you are listening to, get away from it, and seek to be around positive energy.
Notice how Jesus describes the presence of the Holy Spirit. When Jesus talked about his upcoming death, he lets us know that his death was necessary so that God’s Holy Spirit could come. Jesus said about the Holy Spirit: “When the counselor comes, whom I will send to you from the Father, the spirit of truth who goes out from the Father, he will testify about me. And you also must testify, for you have been with me from the beginning,” John 15:26-27.
God wants you to know Him through Jesus. Jesus works to make people better, and satan works to make people bitter. TRUTH versus lies. Jesus came so that others would know that God loves us. “For you know the grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich,” 2 Corinthians 8:9.
You are invited to worship in one of our area churches, the church of your choice, to hear good news about how much God loves you, and wants to bless your life. Worship is good for the soul, as we center our attention on God the Heavenly Father, who is always with those who follow Jesus. You matter to God! He loves you!
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church