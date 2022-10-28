This column is dedicated to my Buddy and Brother in Christ, Dan Driscoll, who went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17. I came to Oelwein on Father’s Day, 2016 to be pastor of the First Baptist Church. One of my earliest memories of the Oelwein Community was my first meeting with the Oelwein Ministerial Association. That is when I met Dan, a devoted servant of God, who made it his mission in life to tell others about Jesus. You could tell from being around Dan, that living for Christ was to accept people from all walks of life. For me, Dan modeled what it means to be Christ-centered.
Dan was a vibrant part of our community, and by his side, was his Bride, Susan. Seeing them together was something that always made my day better. Dan’s love for Jesus spilled over into his adoration of Susan, as his soul-mate. My condolences are to Susan and all of Dan’s family as they grieve his passing. Dan served as pastor of First Baptist Church for a short time, and our church family benefitted greatly from his time as he shepherded the First Baptist family.
Jesus said, “Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My Yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My Yoke is easy and My Burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30 Those words from Jesus, exemplified how I saw Dan Driscoll. He wanted others to know of the Savior’s Love, so that their lives would be made better.
As Dan and Susan made their way through the churches they served together, I think about how this devoted couple lived to honor Jesus. My time with Dan was always filled with a sense of wonder… wondering what he would say next. I discovered early on with Dan, that he had a sense of humor.
He and I were talking one day, and it came up in conversation that I was from North Carolina. Dan said: “That’s all right, Dave, we all have to be from some-where.” I never had to wonder what Dan was thinking, he was always good to share it with me, no matter what. I said to him one day: “Dan, I’m not a mind reader. Tell me what you really think.” He just laughed, and said, “I’m working on it.”
I am so indebted to my time with God’s servant, Dan Driscoll. Dan had a way of making others feel loved and appreciated. We talked theologically about how God was no respecter of persons, and we both agreed that we were so thankful for that, because we knew that we both left a lot to be desired. We talked about how there are no perfect churches, because it there were a perfect church, we could not have attended services there.
Dan was a down-to-earth guy who believed that every person needs Jesus. I agree with that. People need the Lord in their lives. Dan is now with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, in Heaven. My life has forever been enriched from my Buddy, Dan. He and Susan will always be blessings in my life. Susan’s support of Dan in ministry was always something he talked about as a great asset as He ministered to God’s flock.
My time with Dan is a reminder that we need to show the Savior’s Love to those around us. I am sorry that we lost Dan down here, but I am so happy that Dan is home with Jesus. God loves you. Pass it on.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church