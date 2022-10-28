Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

This column is dedicated to my Buddy and Brother in Christ, Dan Driscoll, who went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17. I came to Oelwein on Father’s Day, 2016 to be pastor of the First Baptist Church. One of my earliest memories of the Oelwein Community was my first meeting with the Oelwein Ministerial Association. That is when I met Dan, a devoted servant of God, who made it his mission in life to tell others about Jesus. You could tell from being around Dan, that living for Christ was to accept people from all walks of life. For me, Dan modeled what it means to be Christ-centered.

Dan was a vibrant part of our community, and by his side, was his Bride, Susan. Seeing them together was something that always made my day better. Dan’s love for Jesus spilled over into his adoration of Susan, as his soul-mate. My condolences are to Susan and all of Dan’s family as they grieve his passing. Dan served as pastor of First Baptist Church for a short time, and our church family benefitted greatly from his time as he shepherded the First Baptist family.

Tags

Trending Food Videos