For many of those participating in the Clayton County Fair’s horse show, a love of equines was instilled early on in life. Though a common trait, perhaps, few can match the life-long passion of Elkader’s Kendall Wagner, who, while looking ahead to Wednesday’s competitions, recalled how her relationship with horses first began.
“I’ve been involved with horses since I was six months old,” Wagner said, as she anticipated the start of the day’s contests. “My grandparents ride, so I’ve always really liked riding. It’s always been in the family, so I just kind of picked it up and went with it.”
“Mister, my grandma’s old horse, was the first horse I ever rode,” she added. “We really connected.”
From that foundation, Wagner’s prowess has grown to a remarkable extent, as, on Wednesday, she brought three of her mounts to the fair, she explained.
“Maddie, Gunner, and Buddy,” she revealed, in sharing those horses’ names. “I do halter with all three of them, and then (Maddie’s) my riding horse.”
While all three are proficient in halter, Buddy would normally be competing in the games competition, as well, though a current injury will keep him from doing so this week, Wagner indicated.
As for the horses’ recent training, she noted that the young red roan Gunner has posed the biggest challenge as the date of the fair drew near.
“We’ve been working on and off since, probably, March, but a lot for the past couple months,” she described, of the efforts she has taken to prepare the trio. “We work every day with them. For all three, we make them stand and just calm them down, to make sure they can line up, and work on their attitude.
“Since (Gunner’s) the youngest,” Wagner continued, “she doesn’t really know manners that well, but we’re working on it.”
With Buddy ailing and her yearling still in the growth stage, it is Maddie upon whom most of Wagner’s hopes for the competitions were placed, she said, as the pair entered Wednesday looking to repeat some significant achievements during this year’s events.
“Good,” Wagner concluded, in describing her feelings about their chances during Wednesday’s contests. “I hope Maddie does well. We won halter last year, overall, so I’m hoping to do that again.”