Much has been going on around Fayette County the past several months as Secondary Roads crews conclude a very busy summer that saw projects in all parts of the county. Two of the more noticeable projects were shoulder widening/culvert replacement/drainage improvement on Nature Road between Rose Road on the West (south of St. Lucas), and Highway 150 North of West Union on the east. This stretch of road will see a new asphalt overlay in 2022, as part of the asphalt project planned for W-14.
In preparation for the new asphalt surface next year on southern stretches of W-14 (also known as R Ave.), a new bridge was placed just south of State Highway 93 at what is commonly known as Zupke corner. That section of county road was recently re-opened to traffic. Motorists will notice new gravel placed on top of the asphalt at the approaches to the bridge – that was necessary because the new bridge is a little higher in an effort to eliminate having water flow over the road surface, as it has on occasion in the past.
RECYCLING UPDATE
At a recent meeting of the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, Coordinator Joan Swenka reported a ton of cardboard was selling for $200, compared with $140 for a ton of newspaper. A ton of milk jugs brought $1,500. These are some of the highest prices seen in more than a year, and Swenka said she doesn’t expect the market to remain that lucrative. Just a year ago, the County only received $45/ton for cardboard, she said.
While the collection, compaction and marketing of these products isn’t hugely profitable for Fayette County – it DOES reduce the amount of waste the county would otherwise transfer to the Blackhawk landfill. Even so, Swenka said about a ton of recyclable goods is pulled from the garbage collected around the county, each week, because consumers aren’t placing recyclable items at the bins.
The commission recently approved funding the creation of several videos to be used as educational tools to improve awareness of the benefits of recycling. The commission has also begun discussion of upgrading equipment in the recycling program, and possibly constructing a new building to replace the one that has served the program since a county-wide recycling program was initiated in the 1980s.
For more information about recycling sites and what can be recycled, go online to: https://fayettecounty.iowa.gov/departments/transfer-station/
Additionally, at the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day held at the Fayette County Transfer station, Swenka said 38 people checked in with “an average run” of materials.
The Fayette County Solid Waste Commission is made up of one representative from each city in the county, the three members of the Board of Supervisors and two rural representatives.