Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are less than 2 weeks away from Christmas.
Are you ready for Christmas? When we ask this question, we are typically asking people if they have their shopping done, their menu planned, and their houses cleaned. We also wonder if they have decided which worship service they are going to attend on Christmas Eve since we know there are so many options for praising the Newborn King in our local congregations.
Are these the only ways we prepare ourselves for Christmas? Do we only prepare ourselves by making sure we have purchased the right presents for the people on our Christmas lists? Do we only prepare ourselves for Christmas by making sure we have the right cleaning products on hand? Do we only prepare ourselves for Christmas by getting our plans straight? Or, is there deeper work we are called to do in these final days of Advent looking forward to the Christmas holiday?
Being ready for Christmas is not only related to the work we do to have a good material holiday. In other words, preparing ourselves for Christmas also has to do with taking care of those things in our lives that we cannot see with our human eyes. It has to do with taking care of those things that we can only see with our eyes of faith. Being ready for Christmas means doing the work of tending to the needs of our hearts, minds and souls.
This means that these last few days before the Christmas holiday are to be spent looking deeply into our lives to see where we need a new life. Where do we need a birth? Many of us have a lot of baggage in our lives. We have things that we have done that have strained our relationships with God and have done damage to our relationships with other people. We have said and done things that we know were not right. When we have been called to be faithful, there are times when we have fallen short.
Since we have this baggage, we tend to think that these sins are unforgivable. There is no way God could love us if God knew that we… As we prepare ourselves for the Christmas holiday, we are invited to name these sins and shortcomings. We are encouraged to be honest with ourselves and acknowledge our sinfulness.
As we name this sinfulness, God wants us to lay those sins in the manger of the baby Jesus. We know, as Christians, Jesus came to take those sins upon Himself and to give us the gift of forgiveness. Jesus even died for those things that we think are unforgivable because we know with God, all things are possible even forgiving those things that we think are so bad that God could never forgive us. God overcomes our doubts and fears and does truly give us the gift of forgiveness through Jesus whose birth we will celebrate in just a few short days!
Preparing for Christmas is about being ready to hear this good news in our lives. When we are able to be honest about our sinfulness and believe that Jesus came into the world to forgive and to save us, Christmas Eve becomes much more joyful.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh
Zion Lutheran Church
402 E. Charles St.
Oelwein