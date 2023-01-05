Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrated on Christmas and whose presence in the world we celebrate each and every day of our lives! I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we have begun a new year!
One of the oldest jokes about pastors is that we only work one hour one day per week or two hours two days per week if we have midweek worship or education classes.
This little cliché has some traction because there are people who do not know what we do with the rest of our time. They see us in the pulpit, and they have questions about what the rest of a pastor’s week looks like. I could tell you what my week looks like, but, honestly, it is not always that exciting. There are times when I spend a good amount of my time writing or reading and preparing sermons or when I sit in my office and wait for my next great idea. My staff loves it when they get an e-mail or note from me that says, “I have an idea.”
A lot of my weeks are spent wondering when God is going to use me in someone’s life. I have my phone and computer ready for that moment when another person is going to be in need of God’s good news in their lives.
There are times when people need someone to come and pray with them when they lose a loved one. There are also times when people need someone to celebrate with them when a newborn baby arrives or when they decide they have found that person with whom they want to spend the rest of their lives, and they want a pastor to come and give thanks to God with them for this great event.
Oftentimes, we think these moments are reserved for people who have certain titles or letters behind their names. I joke about how many degrees I have and how many letters and titles I could put behind my name just in case these moments arise in people’s lives.
The reality is all of us who are Christians are invited to spend our time waiting and looking for ways that God can use us in other people’s lives.
We all have gifts, talents and resources God can use to reach out in love to other people. Some of us are great listeners. Others of us have a knack for being able to say just the right thing at just the right times because we know how to read situations, and we understand people. Still others of us have been blessed with abundance and are able to take of what we have been given to supply someone else with the basic necessities of life.
Being the right person at the right time in someone else’s life is a great privilege and a wonderful blessing. We do not do what we do to get great rewards or to feel good about ourselves. We do what we do in response to the great things that God has done for each and every one of us by sending His Son to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us, and to rise for us. God has blessed us to be a blessing to someone else.
My prayer for each of us this week is that we would look for ways to be a blessing for someone else. As we do so, we are all invited to pray that God would help us to listen and look for ways to share what God has given to us with someone else. As we do so, we are also encouraged to help others reach out with God’s love to those in need. This helps the faith we have been given to spread throughout our community and throughout the world.