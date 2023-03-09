Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this column finds all of you well now that we are only a few days away from Spring (on the calendar at least)!
Many of us have prayed for miracles. When we have seen loved ones hurting or suffering or when we, ourselves, have been struggling, we pray for Jesus to enter into the pain and give us the miracle of healing just as He provided the miracle of healing for many while He was in the world.
When we have seen people having a hard time providing for their basic needs or when we, ourselves, have found there is more month than there is money, we have prayed for Jesus to provide food just as He provided food when he fed the 5000 with very little fish and even less bread.
When we have wondered what we should be doing with our lives and where God wants us to go or what God wants us to do, we have prayed for God to speak through a burning bush just as God spoke to Moses and gave him direction through a wondrous sign.
As we pray for these miracles, we tend to ask for big things. We ask for a seemingly incurable disease to be taken away, so we do not need to endure the loss of a loved one. We ask to win the lottery or to be given a big house with a fancy car. We ask for clear and concise directions from God because we do not think we will be able to listen in any other way.
There are times when these miracles happen.
I do believe that God answers prayers and makes things happen that would otherwise be impossible. I also believe that there are times that God causes miracles to happen without our asking. He acts before we can even think to act because He is God, and we are not.
When God acts on our behalf to cause a “big” miracle to happen, we get excited about our relationships with Him. What happens when we do not always see God acting in these big ways?
There are occasions when we spend so much time praying for the big miracles that we lose out on seeing God act in miraculous ways every day.
I was in a text conversation with a friend the other night discussing our day. During that conversation, we both recognized situations in which God acted in miraculous ways. There were interactions where God was present, providing the right person in just the right place at just the right time. There were moments when God provided space for reflection, prayer and worship, to enhance our relationships with Him and our relationships with other people.
God gives us miracles all the time. When we pray for the big miracles of healing or for God to provide a need or want, we are invited to leave those prayers in God’s hands.
Once we leave them there, God enables us to watch and to see how those prayers are answered. As we wait, we are encouraged to see how God is acting in miraculous ways for us all the time and is doing things that would be impossible without God’s acting on our behalf.
As we wait and watch, we also need to be willing to be the miraculous answer to someone else’s prayer. There may be someone out there today praying for something they want or need, and God may use us to be the answers to their prayers.
We may be the miracle they need!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh