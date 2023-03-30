Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father who created us and sustains us, from Jesus Christ who died and rose for us, and from the Holy Spirit who brings us to faith in the one who gives us life and promises us salvation! I hope and pray that all of you are doing well and are living out the abundant life that God wants for each and every one of us.
Not too long ago, I was in a conversation with one of my Christian brothers. During that interaction, he asked me if I had ever written a book.
I had to be honest that I have considered writing a book in the past, but every time I start to put one together, I think of another topic that gets my attention. If I would have attempted to piece a book together, it would be a mess of different topics that did not seem to relate to one another.
Since that conversation, I have been thinking about our area in its current cultural context.
I have been praying that God would give me eyes to see and ears to hear what He is doing in this part of Iowa at this current time in the history of the community, the history of the county, the history of the state, the history of the nation and the history of the world. What is God calling the Church to be and what is God calling the Church to do in this place right here right now?
Those all seem like simple enough questions, and they should have simple answers, right? I wish those were easy questions, and I wish they had simple answers.
If these questions and answers were uncomplicated, my job, as a pastor, as a parent, as a husband, as a child of God, would be straightforward, too!
These are difficult questions, and the answers to them are complicated, as well. What I think God is calling us to do could be very different from what you think God is calling us to do.
This is not the first time that God’s people have struggled together to look for solutions to what God wants from us.
When we read the pages of Scripture, we hear about people who had the same concerns and who struggled with finding ways to alleviate these concerns. We hear about Christians who disagreed with one another about what the Church should do, and we read about people who tried to help them overcome their disagreements.
What was the end result in the pages of Scripture? The end result was that the Church did its best work when the people who believed in Jesus came together for worship, for prayer, for fellowship and for outreach.
Right now, God is calling us to be like the early Church. God is calling us to come together in this community to pray together and to discern together what God wants us to be doing right here right now.
How do we do this?
We do this by being in prayer each day about ways for us to be of one mind for the larger mission of Christ in Oelwein, in Fayette County, in Iowa, in the United States and throughout the world.
When we are willing to pray together in this way, amazing things happen.
If you want to see how this is the case, I would invite you to read Acts 4. When the people of God prayed together and did what God had called them to do together, the community of believers grew. The love of Jesus spread from person to person.
Let’s be God’s people here and now. Let’s do what God calls us to do by worshipping and praying. As we do so, let’s look for the wonderful things that God will do for us here and now just as God did marvelous things for the people in the first century.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh