Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well and able to enjoy some of these warmer temperatures. It brought great joy to my heart to be able to plant my garden and begin to put a few flowers in my yard this weekend!
We live in a community that has been blessed by God. We see the blessings that God has given to us when we take a drive around town and see the beautiful parks we have for recreational activities.
We also see these blessings when we look at the businesses and organizations that are in our community to make our lives better. We have a hospital, doctors’ offices, medical professionals, financial specialists, businesses, grocery stores, nonprofits, schools and churches that are here to help us physically, emotionally and spiritually. We are blessed to be able to have our whole selves cared for right here in our community. Not every community can say this. There are those that do not have many of the things we have in Oelwein!
Since God has blessed us in so many ways, it is good for us to come together and give thanks to God as a community for all of the great things that God has given to us and all the wonderful things that God has done for us.
When we do so, we show God and other people that we do not take what God has given to us for granted. We acknowledge the blessings that God has provided, and we are grateful for this goodness!
In the coming months, we are going to have a couple of events that will allow us to join together as a community to thank God for his goodness to us.
The first event that is taking place is the baccalaureate service, which will occur at 6:00 p.m. at the high school on May 17. During this service, we give thanks to God for the students who will be graduating from Oelwein High School on May 21. These young people are marking a major milestone in their lives, and we, as a community, are invited to come together to show how proud we are of them and how much we are looking forward to seeing where God will lead them in the weeks, months and years ahead!
When we come together to give thanks for the graduates and to pray for their futures, we are also showing gratitude to God for giving us the gift of educational organizations in our community. It takes many people working together to help our students gain the knowledge they need to take their next steps educationally or to enter into the workforce. Baccalaureate services allow us the opportunity to thank God for the people who have dedicated their lives to being there for the students in our community.
Another important worship event is coming up during the sesquicentennial celebration in July.
One activity that will be offered during that celebration is a community worship service at Zion Lutheran Church. This service will offer us the chance to come together to give thanks for all of the ways that God has been with this community throughout its history.
We know that God has done many things in our community. We see Him working and acting all the time. He has been there during the hard times in the community, and He has been there during the good times, giving us more than we could ever want, desire or deserve.
It will be good for us to gather on that Sunday morning to proclaim God’s goodness, to thank Him for his blessings and ask Him to continue to be with us, as we live into the future He has planned for us as individuals and as a community.
I hope and pray that you will join us for one or both of these upcoming worship services. It is good for communities to come together and thank God for all of the great things that He does for us, as God works in and among us!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh