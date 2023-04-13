Friends in the Community,
I hope and pray that you are all well this week and that you had a wonderful Easter holiday with your friends, your families and your congregations!
I cannot believe how fast Holy Week and Easter went.
When you are a week out from Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday, it seems like it is going to be a long week. When it is all over, it seems as if the week flew by. Now, it is on to the next thing.
What is the next thing? That is an important question after we celebrate the big event of Easter. This question leads to more questions. What comes next? What do we do now that we have heard the great story of Jesus overcoming death and the grave?
There are times when we forget to ask these questions. We see Easter as one more holiday on the calendar. We clean and decorate our homes for special celebrations with our families. Some of us spend time shopping for gifts for our children and grandchildren. Still others of us add more time for worship and fellowship to our calendars. Then the day comes and goes, and we get everything put away as quick as possible and return to our normal routines.
Easter calls us to change that routine.
The event that took place on Easter, when Jesus rose from the grave, invites us to change how we live our lives in response to what God did for us when He brought His only beloved Son back from the dead. We are encouraged to take time after this holiday to think about how what Jesus did on that first Easter changes how we live our lives in this world.
When Jesus rose from the dead, He defeated what we see as the final enemy of life. To us, death seems permanent. It appears to be the end of a relationship with someone we knew and loved. In the Easter story, we are told that this final adversary has been overcome by Jesus.
Jesus joins us to His victory through the sacrament of Baptism. Paul tells us this in Romans chapter 6. He tells us that we have been united to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When God call us by name, He gives us the victory of the Resurrection. We are empowered to overcome death because Jesus opened the way for God’s children to enter into eternal life.
Since Jesus has given us the ultimate victory, He also gives us the victory over every other struggle we face during our lives in this world.
Many of us have several struggles. We face physical, emotional and financial suffering. At times, these struggles seem as if they are never going to end. Through the Easter story, we are told that the issues we face do not have the final word on our lives. Jesus has the final word, which is that everything that tries to overpower us has been defeated and overcome by Jesus.
When we believe this, we are able to live our lives with real strength. We are able to face each day with boldness because we know there is nothing in this world that can ever defeat us. Jesus promises to give us the strength we need to persevere through everything.
This is what comes after we celebrate the Easter holiday.
When this day passes on the calendar, we are encouraged to live life boldly because we know Jesus is always on our side and empowers us to get through everything life can throw at us.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh