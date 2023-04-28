Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.