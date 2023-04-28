Dear Friends in Christ,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are ending the first third of the year and heading quickly toward the month of May!
In John 10:10, Jesus says, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
This is a bold statement.
He is saying that those who believe that He is the Messiah who has been sent into the world to live, to suffer, to die and to rise, are to have lives that are different from other people. The lives that we who believe in Jesus are called to have are to be abundant. This means that we are to trust that God is going to give us more than we need to sustain our bodies and lives.
As we begin working through discussing this verse, my question for you is: “Do you believe this?”
One of the struggles that I have noticed since I have lived in this area is that there are many people who do not believe. They think something is missing for them if they are going to enjoy the abundant life that Jesus promises. Some of these people spend a lot of time commiserating over what they do not have and compare their own lives to those of other people.
As they make these comparisons, they get jealous of people who believe that God does, in fact, desire for us to have truly abundant lives.
I am a person who once had this jealousy in my own heart, soul and mind. I would see people who seemed to have it all together. I would be in conversations with them about what they had been doing or what they were doing at the current moment and think, “How in the world can they enjoy the abundance of God when I seem to have so little.”
In dealing with these thoughts, I had to make some real life choices because I did not want to be a person who was bitter over what other people were enjoying, and I no longer wanted to be jealous of them. I wanted to have the life that God was calling me to have and to be able to give my family the life that God seemed to be desiring for them.
Sometimes, living in the abundant life was not easy. I had to be willing to do things that were not always enjoyable to be able to do more than just go to work, pay the bills and go to bed feeling like my day was done.
In North Dakota, this meant that my wife and I had to make some sacrifices of our time and talents.
We found ourselves getting up at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. to deliver newspapers because we wanted to take our children to Disneyland and make some family memories. It meant that many nights were spent studying for an MBA in leadership and teaching Tae Kwon Do, so I could develop leadership skills to be a better professional and share new ideas and energy with a family of faith. Other times, it meant being willing to be on the sidelines with other people’s children because my own kids were taking part in their own activities. They know that there are times when they need to be willing to share their mom and dad with others. We, as a family, have had discussions about what it means to live this life that God wants for us.
At the end of all this, I realized that living the abundant life that God wanted for me to live was not about comparing myself to others. It was about being willing to take what God had given to me in terms of time, talent and energy to have experiences that taught me more about my own life and the lives other people.
It has also meant taking what God has given to me and sharing it with others. I love being able to put a smile on someone else’s face when I am able to take from what God has given to me and share it with an individual or an organization.
Do you believe that God also wants you to have an abundant life? Are you willing to do what it takes to live into this?
When we all answer this question with a resounding, “Yes,” our lives change. We see God blessing us in many and various ways. We are no longer concerned with comparing ourselves with other people. We become about being grateful to God for the many ways that God is blessing us and is enabling us to live into God’s mission plan for our lives.
As we live into what God is doing for us, we also look for ways to enjoy this abundance. It may mean we need to do things we do not necessarily want to do or like doing. It becomes about using our time, talents and energy to do things that need to be done in a community in service to other people. Sometimes, they will thank us.
I had a few paper route customers that would wait for me each morning for a brief conversation at their door. I even had one who wanted to share his entire life story with me each day. Other times, we do it without hearing a word. Either way, we can warm our own hearts by knowing we are doing what God is calling us to do.
Once we enjoy this abundance, we are invited to share what God has given to us with other people.
We do this by putting a smile on someone else’s face without worrying about getting credit for it or if other people even know we did it all. Again, we can know that we are being faithful in living the life God wants for us.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh