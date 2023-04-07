Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from the God who calls by name in the waters of Baptism, from the God who saves us through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and from the God who empowers us to be His people in this community and throughout the world.
I hope and pray that all of you are doing extremely well this week because this is the week that God has made, and we are called to rejoice and be glad in it!
Have you ever had a time when you have been willing to serve someone else?
Maybe, you served someone else when you had children in your house. Many nights per week were spent preparing and serving them meals and providing for safety and shelter. Perhaps, you served when you were part of a board or committee in your congregation or community. You gave some of your precious time to help that particular group make important decisions and set direction for the organization. Possibly, you served someone else when you went to another location to do what we, often, call mission work. You spent a week or more serving people in that place by doing a few things that they could not do for themselves.
These are all amazing examples of service. It is important for those of us with others in our care to be willing to provide for their basic needs of food, shelter, clothing and transportation.
It is also important for people with certain skills and abilities to be willing to share those gifts in order for the organizations in our community to do the work that God is calling them to do to make this a better place for everyone to live, to grow, to learn, to work and to thrive. It is also good for those of us who live in places with more than enough to be willing to go to those places that do not have enough and give of what God has given to us with people who are in need of our time, our talents and our resources.
Are these the only ways that God calls us to be of service? Is serving just a few times per day, a few times per week, a few times per month, a few times per year or a few times per lifetime, enough? Is every need in the community or the world met when God’s people are willing to serve up to a certain limit?
Is God calling us to do more or be more?
Just a few days ago, I was in a conversation with a friend about being of service to one another.
In that conversation, we discussed the fact that, many times, we see service as being something we only do when we feel like we are going to get something in return. This is not the case with every type of service that we perform, but there are many types of service where this is true. We are willing to serve as long as we feel good about it.
Along with feeling good about the service we provide, we also tend to think of serving as something we do for people who are less fortunate or who are in places lower than we consider ourselves to be on a social hierarchical scale. For example, we are willing to serve people in places where resources are scarce.
Are there times when God is calling us to do different types of service? Are there times when God is calling us to serve when we may not feel particularly good about it and at times when we will not receive anything in return? Are there times when God is calling us to be of service to people who are equal to us or above us on the socioeconomic spectrum? Does God ever call us to allow ourselves to be below the level where we think we belong in order to meet the needs of someone else?
If we look at the life of Jesus, we see that there are times when God does call us to be willing to truly lower ourselves, so we can be of service to someone else to meet a larger need.
For example, think about the story of Jesus and the centurion in Matthew chapter 8. When the centurion approaches Jesus, he discloses his thoughts about his authority. When Jesus talks to the people about the centurion, He talks about His authority. Both of these people have power. The centurion’s power is earthly. Jesus’ power is spiritual. Jesus is willing to humble himself to meet a larger need.
The immediate need is for the centurion’s servant to be healed. The larger impact is on the people believing that Jesus has the power to heal every sickness and cure every disease including the final enemy of life, which is death. Jesus even affirms the faith of the one under whom He placed Himself when He was willing to do what the centurion asked. When we do something for someone else, we put ourselves under their authority.
What does this mean for us? We are invited to look at our own lives and find people who have a need we can meet by being willing to lower ourselves and serve them not just one time but as a way to live our lives.
What this means is constantly looking for ways to be of service in our community now and throughout our lives in this world. As we do so, we are invited to look at the bigger picture and answer the question: “How does meeting these immediate needs have a larger impact on the life of this person and the life of our community?”
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh