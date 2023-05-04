Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well during this first week of a brand new month!
I am blessed!
During my time in Oelwein, God has opened doors I have never had opened before. These doors have led to some important connections and partnerships for me.
For example, one door that has been opened involves being a part of several community events. I think it is vital for congregations to be involved when the community comes together to mark holidays such as Christmas and has celebrations such as July’s upcoming sesquicentennial.
One of the most important doors that has been opened for me has involved being in the schools on a regular basis. This has allowed me to build relationships with the young people in our community and has allowed me to try things that are far beyond my comfort zone. I have talked about this in previous articles, but this partnership has meant far more to me than I ever could have imagined when it began. It allows me to hear stories and see things that enable me to learn about what is happening in the lives of many more people than if I just sat in my office.
A few months back, being in the school opened another door that I have never considered.
I was able to get my coaching authorization and was hired as the Oelwein high school girls tennis coach. I was never a high school athlete, and now, I am coaching a high school sport and am working to empower young people to learn about a sport and how that sport models their lives.
Just this week, our team played in the Columbus Invitational tennis tournament, which serves as the conference tournament for our part of the North Iowa Cedar League. The tournament was played on Monday, a day far more suitable for flying a kite than it was for aiming a tennis ball toward a particular place on the tennis court.
During one of our matches, it was particularly gusty. The girls were struggling with the wind. They would hit the ball as hard as they could, or they would aim the ball the best they could. Oftentimes, the wind took over, and the ball did not go where they intended it.
The girl from our team played one of the best matches she had played all year long. She was hitting her spots as best she could. Her serves were crisp. The ball was going down the alley just as we had practiced. She found herself tied 4-4 with her opponent in a nine set match, and the final set was tied 40-40 with no ads (she had one serve left to win the match).
She made a perfect serve that her opponent returned short. All she had to do was put the ball in the right spot on the other side of the net to win the match. She knew it, and she knew where she wanted the ball to go.
Just as she made contact with the ball, a gust of wind came up. Her perfect shot went 1 inch too far to the side and out of bounds. Everything that worked so perfectly suddenly fell one shot short. For the moment, it was devastating!
My job as her coach became one hundred times harder. I had to help her move past that moment to her next match. Because the tournament was moving fast, we did not have time to dwell on the past. We needed to have short-term memory, and we had to find a way to get her ready to go back on the court to play another match.
Life can be this way at times, too. We make all the right choices. We do all the right things. We get to know all the right people. Life is going just as we would plan it to go. It does not seem like anything could ever go wrong. Suddenly, something comes up that throws us off track. The amazing life we are living is in chaos. It can be devastating.
The devastation that we experience can be hard to forget. It can seem like we are never going to get over it. The effects of what happened can seem like they are going to last forever.
How do we move past these events?
We need a voice from the outside to help us move through these difficult times and continue living.
The voice we need comes from the Word of God.
When we read the Bible, we see that there have been many people that have experienced devastating moments. There were people who were stuck in slavery and never thought they would be free. There were people who experienced horrible illnesses who never thought they would be healed. There were people who lost loved ones who never thought they would see them again.
As we read about these people, we hear how God brought them through the events to continue living their lives. God rescued His people from the hand of Pharoah. Jesus healed a man who was brought to Him. Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead, and Jesus overcame death on Easter Sunday to give all of God’s children the victory over sin, death and the power of the devil.
When we read these stories, we are told that God will speak into our lives, too. God will be there when a sudden devastating event strikes us. He will be there to give us the strength we need to continue living when it seems like it is impossible to do so. This is good news, and it gives us the strength to live with confidence because we know that when God is on our side, the suffering we face cannot overtake us. God always wins, and God gives us the victory! God enables us to move to the next phase of life.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh