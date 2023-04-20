Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that all of you are still living with the boldness of the resurrection, as we continue to live our lives post-Easter!
One of my favorite chapters in the Bible is Matthew chapter one. That chapter includes the entire genealogy of Jesus. When I read this piece of Scripture, I see that Jesus’ family tree is a lot like my family tree.
There are proud moments for His family, and there are those moments that most people would like to leave in the past, never to be mentioned again. Along with those moments, there are people who lived at certain times that did great things, and there are people who lived at other times that did things that were not so wonderful.
We all have families like that.
When we gather for special family times, we talk about every type of person in our family. We discuss those people who did marvelous things worth remembering, but we also briefly mention those people who did some things that did not make our families proud. Each of us has that one uncle or one cousin or one grandparent who did something to embarrass one or more members of our family.
As this piece of Scripture discusses Jesus’ family tree, it serves to show us that Jesus was the fulfillment of God’s promise. He was the one who was to come to set God’s people free from sin, death and the devil. He was the great priest and king who descended from the line and house of David.
Another reason this piece of Scripture stands out has to do with what Jesus did during His lifetime to shake this family tree.
Even though His earthly ancestors were not perfect, Jesus was perfect. Even though His earthly family tree contained questionable characters, Jesus was the One sent by God who was beyond reproach. When people did try to trick Jesus or prove Him wrong, Jesus was able to stand up to them and show them why He was always right. Jesus was willing to change what had been sinful into becoming something completely new and different.
This was not always easy. There were many people who tried to stop Jesus during His lifetime in this world. They tried to quiet him and prevent Him from doing what God had sent Him into the world to do.
Some people even attempted to claim that Jesus was not the fulfillment of God’s promise and who tried to claim people should continue looking for someone else to come. Jesus was not deterred. He continued to do what He came into the world to do by being willing to stand up to the harshest critics.
You and I have the same opportunity to do what Jesus did.
Oftentimes, we think that we have to live in a certain way and do certain things because that is what our families did. If we come from families who were in poverty, we think that we will always be in poverty. If we came from families who dealt with harsh addictions or behaviors, we think that we also have to live our lives with those addictions and behaviors. If we came from families where abuse seemed normal, we also think that abuse is always going to be a part of our lives.
This does not have to be the case.
We, as people who have been named and claimed as God’s children through the waters of Baptism, have the chance to shake our family trees just like Jesus shook His family tree. We can be transformed into new and different people who live in ways that are different from the ways the people in our family trees lived.
We do not have to let go of everything that our families did. If there are positive things that we can take with us, we are invited to do so just like Jesus did when He expanded the kingdom of God like David did, even though Jesus expanded it in a greater way than King David did. We are also called to let go of those things that have caused pain for generations and to live in new and different ways just like Jesus did when He shared the unconditional love and forgiveness of God with the people who needed these things the most.
Certain chapters of Scripture get glossed over when we read them. We tend to think they contain little details that are not that important. When people read the Gospel of Matthew, they tend to move quickly over chapter one and move right to the events leading up to the birth of Jesus. When we take the time to read these parts of the Bible, however, we see that Jesus did amazing things and empowers us to do the same.
