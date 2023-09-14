Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are seeing cooler temperatures and shorter days.
Weather changes can be difficult on people. Our sense of balance can be thrown off when the thermometer is not reaching the same mark that it was a few short weeks ago. We can also be thrown out of sorts when there is a chill in the air in the morning or more cold moisture on the ground when we wake up than there was a month ago.
These temperature changes may cause us to long for once was. We look back at the memories we made during the warmer weather when we found ourselves relaxing in our boats or camping with our families. This reminiscing can cause us to become sad because we know that it is going to be 9 long months until we are able to take part in these activities again. We also know those 9 months are going to be filled with more temperature changes. It will not be long until we see winter storm advisories and some snow on the ground.
As we ponder seeing snow, we also think of all those projects that did not get done this summer. We want one more week to finish that patio project, or we need just a few more days to finish painting that small portion of the house that just did not quite get done because the summer went by too quickly.
All of these thoughts and feelings when the weather changes can be difficult on us. We tend to blame ourselves for not getting enough done or for feeling sad when we look back to the summer instead of forward to the winter. This is completely natural and perfectly normal. We all experience many mixed feelings when these weather changes take place.
In the midst of these feelings and these changes, we need to remember something very important. We have a God who promises to be with us in the midst of these changes. God is the one who enabled us to enjoy the many activities of the summer. God is the one who empowers us to desire to be good stewards of the things that we have including the homes that we work so hard to improve.
God also promises that His love for us never changes. He loves us in the summer, in the fall, in the winter and in the spring. Every day of our lives is lived as a beloved child of this God. When the weather changes are difficult on us, we are encouraged to know that God is there strengthening us to adjust from our summer wardrobe of shorts and T-shirts to long sleeves and jeans. There is never a moment when God walks out on us. He promises to be with us each and every day!
When we know that God is on our side, we are able to live into the changes that are taking place among us. We can enjoy the varieties of colors in the fall and look forward to doing those things that we can only do in the winter in Iowa. As we take part in these activities, we can continue to look forward to the next seasons when we can participate in the things we like doing during those times. We can do all of this because we know that God is with us and will always be there walking with us, talking with us, and living life with us!
Just a thought …
Pastor Josh