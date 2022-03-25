Friends in the community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope this article finds all of you well now that we are making our way into nice, warm temperatures plus a little moisture – feels like spring in Iowa!
Recently, I took on a part-time job at the school. As a parent, I am always curious about what happens during the day when my kids are in classrooms with their teachers, friends, and school administration and staff. Having this job has allowed me to learn how the school works and what occurs during the day when there are lots of voices, noises, and lessons being taught in the various buildings where I have been able to visit for a few hours or a whole day.
Last week, while I was at work in the school, one of the students and I were talking about why I like being in the school. My answer was, “I enjoy being in the school because I am able to learn something new every day.” That reply would be the same one I would give to anyone who asks why I am enjoying being in the various school buildings in the area. I am getting a chance to learn from the various people who are part of the school environment.
Being in the school has also forced me to do things that are brand new and, at times, uncomfortable. I am not trained to be a teacher or a school administrator. Most of my training (in fact, all of my training) is in leading organizations, religion, and preaching. Being in the school has required me to acquire a few new skills that are needed in the various classrooms around the building and to be willing to be in classes that I may not have excelled at during my own time in elementary, middle school, or high school (I joke about the most uncoordinated person helping to lead a PE class).
Right now, we, as a community and as people of faith, are being asked to leave our comfort zones and to be willing to do things that are new because some of the organizations that were once well-staffed need people who can be present for others. This is what some of our favorite heroes in the Bible did. Paul was a tentmaker and an oppressor of Christians who needed to acquire new skills to go to places that were to always hospitable to share the good news of Jesus Christ. David was a shepherd boy who had been trained to care for animals in the pasture who was called to be a king and expand the kingdom God had given to His people.
We are receiving the same call. There are many organizations (including schools) in our communities that need people who are willing to go outside of their comfort zones to learn and to try new things. As you read this article, you may think I could never do this or I could never do that or I already have a packed schedule. If you prayerfully ask God to help you to be willing to try something new, God will answer that prayer. God will also help you to find the time you need to help another person or organization in need. You may even find God using you in ways that you never thought were possible. The entire time you will be energized because you know that God is on your side, and God has chosen to place you in those new and different spaces.
Who knows? You may even get the opportunity to learn something you never thought you would learn, too. When we learn new things, we, often, get excited about them. A community full of excitement is always a great thing!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh