Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well as we make our way quickly through the month of May!
Just a few short days ago, we commemorated an important event in the life of our community.
On May 15, 1968, something took place in Oelwein that will never be forgotten.
It was the day that an F5 tornado ripped through town and caused horrible destruction and even took the lives of people who were known and loved by many. If you talk to people who lived in the community at that time, they can tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing when that terrible storm hit.
When people tell you about that storm, you can hear the raw emotion in their voices. There is still pain and heartache because they think about how their homes, their businesses, their churches and their lives were affected by the damage they saw that day.
Sometimes, it seems as if the storm just happened recently because when they talk about this event, it is as if the damage is just as fresh now as it was almost 50 years ago.
Many events are like this in our lives. We all experience things that cause deep pain and heartache. We face the loss of friends and family who have been called home to take their places among the saints in light. We face the loss of friendships when people we know move from this place to another. We face the loss of relationships when the people we know and love no longer feel the same way about us as they did in the past.
When we tell people about these losses and the damage that has been done in our lives because of them, we well up with emotions. The memories of these people and these events cause us to relive the pain and the heartache.
These feelings stay fresh because these tragedies had real effects on our lives.
When we keep experiencing negative emotions around losses, it would be easy for us to define our lives by the pain we have undergone.
How do we keep ourselves from doing so? How do we keep ourselves going when negative events have taken place?
We do so by remembering that God is a God of resurrection and new life.
God was willing to suffer with us. He did this when He sent Jesus into the world to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us and to rise for us. Jesus underwent the worst suffering and the worst pain and even died on a cross for us. Death did not have the final word. Jesus rose from the grave on Easter Sunday.
When Jesus rose from the dead, He did so to give us hope in the midst of the worst situations that we will face in this life. He overcame pain. He overcame heartache. He overcame devastation. He brought about something new and different and empowers us to live in the newness.
When bad things happen in our lives, we are encouraged to trust in Jesus’ power to overcome death and the grave to help us persevere and to continue living our lives. As we do so, we are able to define our lives not by the pain but by the power of Jesus to overcome the pain.
We see signs of Jesus overcoming the pain when other people gather around us to give us the strength we need to rebuild and live in a new way when something bad happens.
Our community saw this after the tornado. The town came together to clean up and to rebuild the things that had been lost. The town came together to comfort one another at funerals and memorial services for the people who had lost their lives. The town came together to experience new life even after something horrific had taken place.
We are called to do the same when bad things happen in our lives and in the lives of the people around us. We are called to come together to comfort one another. We are called to come together to strengthen one another. We are called to come together and live in the hope and the power of the resurrection.
Just a thought….
Pastor Josh