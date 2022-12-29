Friends in the Community
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope you are having a good week continuing to celebrate Christmas and looking forward to 2023!
When I came to this area in 2017, I was stunned by the community narrative I was beginning to hear in my first few conversations. Many people in our communities tend to define their lives and the life of this area by the things that have occurred that have not always been seen as positive.
Some people remember well the devastation of the tornado. Other people tend to remember well the fire. Still others tend to remember some of the major businesses and industries that were once alive and well in our area but have moved to another area or have closed completely.
As I have heard these stories, I have heard the pain of the narrative. People long to have life back to the way it was before these events took place. They also dearly want to have some of their friends return to the area, so they can enjoy the social life they once had. Along with these, they yearn for a time when the main streets were bustling with activity, there were lots of children in the school and the churches were overflowing with members.
The fact remains that life never returns to normal after a tragic event. Even though we long for the days before the event or wish the event never happened, the event did happen, and our lives have been affected by these events.
Because life is never the same, we are never the same. We are changed by the things we go through in life and the changes that take place among us.
We get to decide if we are going to be changed for the better or if we are going to allow ourselves to wallow in grief. When we allow ourselves to be defined by grief, we tend to get discouraged and can find ourselves heading toward despair. We are only bitter because we do not see the good things that are happening now and focus only on what once was.
If we allow ourselves to find ways to be changed for the better, life can take on a whole new meaning and a whole new outlook. We see how God was present with us when life’s changes and events took place. We can see how God was working through His people to help the community endure some of the hardships and the losses.
Along with seeing how God was active during these changes and events, we can also see how God is working in our communities in the here and now. We can see the amazing new things that God is bringing about in our midst. We can hear stories of how people’s lives are being changed and transformed by the Gospel that is being proclaimed in our communities and how people are responding to God’s goodness by reaching out and sharing what God has given to them with other people.
I was amazed last week at the kindness and generosity I saw being shared in this area by the organizations and individuals who wanted to share their blessings with other people. I had so many phone calls and text messages from people who wanted so badly to give things to people to help them celebrate Christmas.
What would life look like if we lived this way and shared this way every day of the year? What would it feel like in our area if people were always looking for ways to share God’s goodness with the people around them?
If we were to do so, the mindset of the entire area could be changed. Instead of focusing on the negative events of the past, we could focus on the good things that are happening now and look forward to what God will do for us in the future.
We are heading toward the first day of the new year. When a new year comes, we are able to let go of our past and live into the present, looking forward to the future.
My prayer is that 2023 is our opportunity to live in this way. Let this year be our opportunity to see life in a whole new light. We can do so with the help of Jesus Christ, who came into the world to bring His light into our lives.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh
Zion Lutheran Church
402 E. Charles St.
Oelwein