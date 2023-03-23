Friends in the Community,
Greetings to you in the name of God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we have moved into the season of spring!
As I have alluded to before, I do have people I consult with when I write these articles.
I ask these people what they think about the topics I want to discuss each week, and I have even used some of my discussions with these people to write certain articles because the topics we converse about seem to have the potential to have an impact on, at least, a few subscribers.
I value my relationships with these people very much. I have known some of them only a short time because we just crossed paths, and others of them I have known for a while since Zion in Oelwein has become the second longest call I have served. I thank God for bringing them into my life at just the right time when I needed them to be there the most.
Do you have people like this in your life? Do you have people who are willing to help you with regular projects? Do you have people who are willing to give you a listening ear and a comforting hug? Do you have people in your life who are able to say just the right things at just the right times?
The Christian life is not meant to be lived on our own.
We spend enough time in this world trying to figure things out on our own, and we spent more than enough time facing difficult situations on our own. The path of the Christian faith is meant to be a joint venture. Our God is a God of relationship. Because our God is a God of relationship, He wants us to have meaningful relationships, too.
That is why Jesus came into the world. Jesus came into the world to restore our relationship with God because this relationship was violated by sin. It was not as meaningful or as deep as God wanted it to be because we had fallen into temptation and tried to run away from God. Jesus came into the world to find us and to bring us back into being the people God created and called us to be.
God wants us to live in this relationship with Him. Our friendships and relationships in this world are signs and symbols of the relationships God wants with each and every one of us as His beloved children. When God gives us a special friend with whom we can share the deepest part of ourselves, that person is a sign of God’s own presence in our lives and helps us to see how God fulfills the promise Jesus made when He said in Matthew chapter 28: “I am with you always to the very end of the age.”
When we have these special friends in our lives, we are invited to place value on the relationships we have with them. We are invited to spend time talking with them and praying for them. We are invited to get to know them and allow them to get to know us. As we do so, we are invited to remember that these special people point us to our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Because of this, we are invited to thank them for being in our lives and to give thanks to God for placing them in our lives to live out the Christian life in this world together.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh