Friends in Christ,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that all of you are doing well and are continuing to celebrate the history of our wonderful community!
As I begin this article, I want to thank all of you who came to be a part of our community worship service and/or church picnic. It was truly a blessed time for all of us to be together, and I enjoyed seeing all of you, if even for a few brief moments.
Have you ever been invited to do something you never thought you could do? Did you take that chance? Were you willing to step out of your comfort zone and go somewhere you never thought you would go or do something you never thought you would do?
God often works through those invitations.
When other people ask us to go places we have never thought about going or doing things we have never thought about doing, those opportunities often come from God as long as they are activities meant to build our faith or to spread God’s love and messages to other people.
Think about it. This is how God worked in the Old Testament.
God would approach people He wanted to perform a special task or to share a special message. Once He approached them, God would indicate He had a special job for them. This is what He did for Moses when He talked to him in the midst of the burning bush. This is also what God did for Jeremiah when he called him to be a prophet. God speaks to them and invites them on a special mission to do things they never thought they could do and to say things they never thought they could say.
When these people were approached by God, they did not instantly and willingly go to where God was sending them. They were both hesitant and tried to give reasons why they were not the ones that God should send. God overcomes their objections.
We do the same thing, and God does the same thing for us today.
There are times when God sends us into places we have never been to do things we never thought we could do through His words spoken through other people. Many times, we think of reasons we are not the people God wants to use, and God overcomes our objections and still sends us.
When we go where God wants us to go and do what God wants us to do, we are able to see that God is with us. God gives us the strength we need to do God’s work in new places and to speak God’s Word in new and different ways. We are able to see how our faith is nurtured, and we are able to see how God takes what we say to make a difference in other people’s lives.
My prayer is that we would hear invitations from other people that challenge us to do new things and to go to new places as coming from God Himself and would be willing to get out of our comfort zones to do new things to build God’s kingdom in our community and throughout the world.
Just a thought… Pastor Josh