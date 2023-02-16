Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you healthy and well now that we are past the middle of the second month of the year! Time really does fly when you are having fun!
In the next couple of weeks, we are going to head into the season of Lent. This is the season of the Church year associated with the 40 days before Easter, and we take time during these 40 days to not only look forward to Easter but to also remember the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness after his Baptism fasting and being tempted by the devil.
As Christians, one way that we have, often, commemorated these 40 days of fasting is by giving something up during this season. Some people give up chocolate or some other special food that they have on a regular basis. Other people give up certain pieces of technology. Still others may give up an activity or a habit. By giving something up, we do our own “fasting” and then resume taking part in these activities or enjoying these foods when we celebrate Easter.
Not too long ago, I stopped giving something up for Lent and, instead, decided to take on a new activity.
Oftentimes, for me, I am not good at giving myself enough time to read Scripture or some other book that I have been wanting to read for a while. With my own schedule and the schedule of my family, I have found that I need to set aside time during the day to just sit and enjoy being in the presence of God in an intentional way. During the season of Lent, I have looked for ways to force this time into my schedule, so these 40 days become a special time of learning for me.
As I have taken on something new for several years during the season of Lent, I have experienced growth in my own faith.
For example, one year, I decided to read the entire book of Romans every day during the season of Lent. I did this after reading Martin Luther’s introduction to this very special book of the Bible. In that introduction, Luther encourages every Christian to memorize this book because of the wonderful job Paul does in explaining the power of the Gospel in this letter to the church in Rome.
Memorizing the book of Romans also changed my teaching and preaching. I think some of the members of my Confirmation classes and congregations have almost grown weary of hearing about how special this book of the Bible is, but I have been able to find ways to weave Romans into the lessons I have shared with these families of faith.
My question for us this week is: “Where do we need to grow in our Christian faith during this season of Lent?”
As we think about this question, I would encourage all of us to find some new activity that would help us to grow in this specific area.
When Easter comes, I would encourage all of us to give thanks to God for the growth we experience and to continue taking part in applying this growth to the ways that we live our lives and interact with the people God has placed in our lives.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh