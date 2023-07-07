Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that you all had a happy and safe Fourth of July and are looking forward to the rest of this wonderful summer season!
Change is a part of life for God’s people.
In Hebrews chapter one, the author says, “Long ago God spoke to our ancestors in many and various ways by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by a Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, through whom he also created the worlds” (New Revised Standard Version).
What this text is saying is that in the Old Testament, God’s people had the prophets to tell them how to live in their relationships with God and how to treat one another. When the people did not listen to the prophets, there were consequences for their decisions to act and live contrary to how God would have them do so.
As we read the Old Testament, we read about those consequences. There were times when God’s people were conquered and even taken into exile because they were not being the people God called them and created them to be.
As we read the New Testament, we are given the story of Jesus. We are told about God sending His own Son into the world to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us, and to rise for us. Jesus came into the world to take our sin upon Himself and to give us the victory over sin, death and the devil, through His own death and resurrection. This means that the ultimate consequences of sin have been overcome by God’s own Son, and we become the heirs of salvation through our baptism into Christ.
Since God sent Jesus for us, we are invited to live in a new and different way.
We no longer need to live in fear or in shame because of the things we have chosen to do that are contrary to what God would have us do. When we know that when we fail to be the people God has created and called us to be, we are invited to repent of those sins and know that they are forgiven by God because of what Jesus came into the world to do for us.
This is good news!
We need to know this message as we live our lives in this world. There are so many times when we think we are defined by the things that did not go right or the things that we have said or done that were not right. We think we are defined by our failures and shortcomings, but we are actually defined by what God has done for us.
As we face changes in our lives, this message never changes. Even when our skin shows more wrinkles, our hair is grayer, our bodies no longer move the ways they did just a few short years ago, or we lose someone we love, God’s message to us is still the same.
We are still loved. We are still forgiven. We will always be God’s children for whom Jesus came to give new lives.
Again, this is good news. We all face changes and transitions in life. We change jobs, we change communities, we change grades in school and we watch our families grow. It is good to have faith, in the midst of these changes, in a God who promises to stay faithful and loving toward us!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh