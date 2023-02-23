Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope this article finds all of you well, as we are quickly heading through the end of February and into March!
Just this week, we had another one of THOSE forecasts.
When we tuned into the weather, we were told about an upcoming winter storm. As the weekend ended and the week started, the people discussing the weather with us told us they knew we were going to get some type of precipitation, but they did not know when, what type or how much. All they could do is tell us some amount of something was coming at some point in time.
When we receive these types of forecasts, many of us have several thoughts and wonderings.
We wonder if school is going to be called off for our children and how we are going to provide childcare for them if we still need to go to work. We wonder if the food in our refrigerator is going to stay good if the power goes out because of an ice storm. We wonder how the roads are going to be if the weather does come and if we will be able to get to those places we need to go. We also wonder how many other events are going to be cancelled.
For those of us who are in leadership in our organizations, we wonder when we need to make a decision about whether or not certain activities are going to be held or if they need to be postponed.
Some of these wonderings do not have easy answers, and they are not solved quickly even if the storm only lasts for a couple of hours or a day. We spend a lot of time pondering how to handle the storm and all those things that need to be done once the storm passes such as putting salt on our driveways and sidewalks or shoveling snow.
Our lives are like this on many occasions. We all face times when there are storms in our path and on our horizons. We have moments when we see challenges coming, and we wonder what is going to happen during those challenges. We wonder how harsh the challenges are going to be and how our lives are going to be affected by them.
Since we know there are storms coming up in our lives, we spend a lot of time worrying about them. There may even be times when our anxiety can seem to get the best of us because we, automatically, jump to the worst case scenarios of these storms. We think the storms are going to get the best of us, so we begin to think about how rough life is going to be after the storm passes and how our lives are going to be negatively affected by what we think is about to happen.
We are not the first people to have these types of thoughts.
When we read the Gospels, we are told about a storm the disciples faced. They were out in a boat with Jesus, and a windstorm came upon them. The disciples were afraid they were going to be overtaken by the storm, and their lives were going to end.
Where was Jesus during the storm? Jesus was taking a nap.
When the disciples wake him up, he rebukes them for their lack of faith and then stills the storm. He lets them know that, because He is on their side, they are going to be okay.
Jesus tells us the same thing in the midst of our questions about the storms we face in life: whether they be winter storms or the storms of life, He is on our side. He is going to take care of us and provide for us when the weather gets bad, and He will be with us and will take care of us when life does not go the way we want it to go. Since Jesus is on our side, we, too, are going to be okay.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh