Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this week’s article finds all of you well now that we are already quickly heading toward the middle of the first month of the year.
How many of you like to ask questions? I remember when my wife and I first met, we spent a lot of time on the telephone. We were practicing for the year we would spend dating long distance while I was attending seminary in St. Louis, and she was finishing college in St. Paul (way back in the day when we had dial-up internet, and long-distance phone calls would cost 35 cents a minute).
During those first phone calls, I liked to ask Kelli “if” questions. I would ask things like, “If you could invite any 5 people from history to dinner, who would they be, and why?” These questions allowed us to spend more time on the telephone, and we got to know each other quite well.
During Sunday’s sermon at Zion, we discussed asking people questions about their faith. More specifically, I asked the congregation if they have ever asked their friends if they have been baptized? When I asked this question in worship, some people seemed stunned. Other people seemed to look as if they had never thought about asking anyone that question before.
Oftentimes, we assume most of our friends and family members have had the same experiences that we have had in our faith journeys. We all went to Sunday school. Everyone was baptized as a baby but never talked about it. Almost everyone went through Confirmation or faith nurturing experiences of some sort or another. Of course, everybody has experienced a youth gathering with 15,000 or more people gathered in one place singing praise songs and worshiping Jesus with people the same age as us.
The reality is that not everyone has had these same faith experiences we have. In fact, some of the people we know and love have never been exposed to the Christian faith in an intentional way.
Some of the people with whom we spend our time may know that we attend worship, and they may know that we take part in activities of faith, but they may not know how having a living relationship with Jesus truly makes a difference in our lives. What does it mean to be a Christian? How does being a Christian change how we live our lives and how we treat other people?
By being willing to ask the people we know questions about their faith journeys and their experiences with or as Christians, we can get to know the people God has placed in our lives better. We may even get the chance to allow ourselves to be known better by being able to share some of our experiences with other people.
These questions are not easy to ask, and these conversations are not always easy to have.
We know that, when it comes to faith, we are talking about the very core of who we are and whose we are. Being vulnerable enough to allow this part of ourselves to be known is never simple. However, we know that we are not alone in these difficult conversations. Jesus promises, in Matthew chapter 28, to always be with us. This means He is with us when we allow the deepest part of who and whose we are to be shared, and He is with us when we invite someone else to share the deepest part of themselves with us.
Let’s do it. Let’s be willing to have these conversations. Let’s see if our relationships with others become deeper and more meaningful by sharing ourselves and asking difficult questions.
Just a thought …
Pastor Josh