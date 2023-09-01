Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well, as we make our way into the final long weekend of the summer.
Not too long ago, I heard the words of 1 Kings 19.
In that chapter of the Bible, Elijah is running away from Ahab and Jezebel. He had just killed the false prophets, and the queen is extremely upset. She has sworn an oath to kill Elijah.
While Elijah is running away to save his life, the LORD speaks to him and asks him why he is running away and hiding. Elijah explains his situation, and the LORD promises to pass by him. Elijah stands on the mountain, and the LORD passes by him.
How does the LORD pass by? Does the LORD pass by in the wind, in an earthquake or in a fire? Does the LORD make a lot of noise and commotion?
No, the LORD passes by in whisper! The LORD is in the quiet and the calm. This quiet and this calm gives Elijah his next set of instructions.
Oftentimes, we expect the LORD to appear to us in a loud voice and a lot of commotion. We look for big things to happen to us and those who are around us. These are the times when God comes near to us in a whisper.
God tells us the next thing we are called to do in our lives. Sometimes, God has bigger plans for our lives than we do because God knows us better than we know ourselves. He knows where we belong and what we should be doing before we do.
Like Elijah, we struggle with what God is calling us to do and where God is sending us next. We have a hard time because we think we know the obstacles that are going to get in our way of doing God’s work with the gifts, talents and abilities that God has given to us. We think that other people will not respect us. We feel like we are going to fail because we have failed so many times before. But, when God is calling us and sending us to go and do something, there is nothing that can stand in our way because God also promises to be with us in these endeavors.
Many people throughout the pages of Scripture found this to be the case.
For example, Jeremiah thought his age was going to be an issue when God called him to be a prophet, but God overcame his objection. Jeremiah was able to preach to the people experiencing difficulty in their lives.
Another person who did this well was Paul. When we read the letters that he wrote, he talks about having a thorn in the flesh that he wished would go away. Even though it did not go away, Paul was able to proclaim God’s Word to many different faith communities.
Just like God overcame the obstacles of His people in the pages of Scripture, God is able to overcome obstacles for us, too. We can do marvelous things because we know we do not do them on our own. We do them with God on our side.
When God is on our side, nothing is impossible.
For us to find out what God wants for us, we need to be willing to take the time to listen to our whispering God. When we stop running and looking for big things, our ears of faith can hear and discern what God wants us to do next.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh, Zion Lutheran