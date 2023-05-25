Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well as we head toward Memorial Day weekend!
I know Memorial Day weekend means the unofficial beginning of summer. Many schools are out or will be out soon. Baseball and softball schedules are hanging on the refrigerator or have been entered into our electronic devices. We are looking forward to weekend outings to camping and fishing destinations. We know that the time from now until August, when school starts, is going to go fast, so we are trying to get as many activities planned as possible. For some of us, this will be our opportunity to get our children ready to move into their college apartments and dorm rooms.
Since we have so many things we want to do and get done in the summer, we tend to plan activities for almost every day of the week. At times, we even plan extra activities for the weekends because we do not need to worry about going to work or doing those things we can only get done on weekdays.
Because we schedule extra activities on the weekends, the activities that are normally used to nurture our faith, such as regular worship, are also crossed out on our calendars, so we can get extra time traveling, fishing, camping, kayaking or other things we enjoy doing. We tend to see worship as an activity we need a summer vacation from just like school and other things going on in our lives.
What if we changed our way of thinking?
What if, instead of seeing worship as something to take a vacation from, we saw worship as something we need in order to have the energy to take part in the other things that take place during this wonderful season? This is why God has given us the gift of worship. He has given us this wonderful gift, so we can be fed and nurtured to have the energy for additional activities.
How does God feed us in worship?
First, God tells us who we are and what He has done for us. Too many times, we live our lives weighed down by past sins and mistakes. We let ourselves get held back by things we did or should have done.
In worship, God tells us that all those sins have been forgiven. We are no longer weighed down. We are set free to live in a new and different way because of what Jesus Christ did for each and every one of us.
Along with forgiving us, God also speaks to us in worship. He gives us His Word to tell us who we are and invites us to live in a new and different way because of this identity. God has called each of us by name and empowers us to share His love and forgiveness with others.
Finally, God feeds us in worship with the very body and blood of Christ. This sacrament enables us to experience real transformation. We are changed and are energized to live as God’s people in this world looking forward to the world to come.
So, instead of taking vacation from worship this summer, what would happen if we made time to worship in the midst of our other summer fun? Could we be energized to experience them in a better way because of what God does for us in worship?
My prayer is that each of us would take the time to worship this summer and find out!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh