Friends in the Community,
I hope and pray that you are having a great week now that we have already moved into the second month of this wonderful year! As a parent of a high school senior, it seems like this year is moving much too quickly.
Have you ever been so worried about a future event that you allowed yourself to get too anxious about it?
As the event approached, you felt sick to your stomach almost every day because you were just sure you knew how things were going to go. Maybe, your appetite changed. You found yourself eating more than usual because food seemed to ease your anxiety, or, perhaps, you ate too little because food did not seem to taste as good, or you had a hard time giving yourself the opportunity to relax enough to enjoy a meal.
Many of us have faced times like these. We know there is something coming up in our lives, and we allow ourselves to visualize these events as being incredibly negative. We seem to expect the worst to happen, and we obsess over what the events will be like and what life will be like after the events take place.
Do these events always go the way we expect them to go? Do all of us only have negative events in our lives? Are there times when our perception of the future is very different from how the future actually plays itself out?
We have all had those times when the future is very different from what we expected. The negative event we expected can actually turn out positive. That thing we dreaded never happens, and we are able to continue living our lives as if the event never happened because what we expected did not come to pass.
Are we able to live like this never happened? Most of the time, we are not because we drained all of our emotional energy worrying. When the event is gone, we are still tired due to all of our unnecessary worrying.
What would happen if we stopped being so concerned about future events that may never take place? How much more energy could we have if we were not so anxious about things that are coming up in our lives that may not be as negative as we think they are going to be?
If we could live like this, we would find we have more energy to do the things we need to do instead of doing worrying we do not need to do. This would also allow us to have more positive attitudes and a better outlook on life.
This is what Jesus wants for us.
In Matthew chapter 6, Jesus tells us not to worry about tomorrow. We should, instead, enjoy living in God’s presence today and seeing how God is active in our lives in the present moment without being concerned about the things that may or may not happen in the future. Besides, we know that God is already ahead of us preparing for us to live into the future God has in store. God promises to be with us tomorrow just as God is present with us right now!
Our joyous task is to let go of our worrying and let God handle it. We do this by praying to God to affirm our faith in His loving presence now and to ask God to help us place our future concerns in His hands.
As we take part in this practice of prayer, we are invited to let go of our worrying and let God take care of the rest.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh