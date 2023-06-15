Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well. We are quickly racing through the summer!
This weekend, we will celebrate Father’s Day. Just like Mother’s Day, this is a day for us to give thanks to God for special people who have been in our lives. They have been there to love us, to care for us and to provide for us in some way or another. While they may not have been perfect, they have been there.
As we move to this special holiday, my question for us to consider this week is: “Who have been the special people who have been there for you on your journey of faith?” We all have special people God has placed in our lives, as we have nurtured our relationship with God.
I have been blessed with several of these people.
When I was younger, we had a long-term pastor. He was in our congregation when my mom was confirmed, when my parents were married, when I was baptized and when I had the opportunity to celebrate the rite of Confirmation. This pastor was the one who asked me if I would like to be a pastor.
Then there was the pastor I met when I moved to St. Paul. He had been my wife’s pastor, and he and I developed a relationship. He was the one who officiated at our wedding and helped me to become a member of the ELCA and was there for me the day that I was ordained in 2004.
Along with these, I also had a pastor who taught me how to tell stories. He was in our home congregation at the end of my seminary career and was there to celebrate when we found out our first call was going to be in Gwinner, North Dakota!
Each of these people helped me in my relationship with God and with career discernment.
Who has been there for you on your journey of faith?
Maybe, you had a special pastor that you knew who gave the best sermons or who was willing to give sound advice. Perhaps you had a Sunday school teacher who was willing to give of his or her time to help you learn the Bible better. Possibly, you had a youth director who took you and your friends on those special trips to retreats and other events where you were able to experience your faith in an exciting way.
Professional and volunteer church workers are not the only ones who become special on our journeys of faith. Some of us have been joined by people in the pew who have been there to help us understand our relationships with God better. They have been with us on Sunday mornings and have shown us what it has meant for them to have a meaningful relationship with God. They set an example that we want to follow.
As we think about these people who have been there for us, it is also important for us to remember that we may have the privilege to be there for someone else on their journey of faith.
There may be a time when God places us in someone else’s life to help them get to know God and His love for them better. This is all part of Christian fellowship. It is about walking together through life and through our journeys of faith.
This week, as we celebrate a special holiday, I invite all of us to give thanks for the people that God has placed in our lives to help and guide us in our journeys of faith, and to ask God to help us recognize those moments when He is placing us in someone else’s life to help them in their relationships with God!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh