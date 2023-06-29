Friends in Christ,
Grace, mercy, and peace be to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this letter finds all of you well, as we head toward what many consider to be the halfway point of the summer!
In Matthew 25:35, Jesus says, “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” As he makes this statement, the disciples instantly wonder when Jesus appeared as a stranger to them. Most of them recognized Jesus when He approached them, or they were told who He was.
When the disciples ask Jesus when they saw him as a stranger or in deep need of food, clothing and shelter, Jesus tells them they saw Him this way in the person of their neighbor. When the disciples took care of and were willing to welcome their neighbors, they took care of and welcomed Jesus, Himself.
How many of us are truly willing to see other people as being Jesus to us? How many of us are really willing to give radical hospitality to everyone we meet because we believe they are Christ’s presence in our lives?
I have moved to many different communities in my life. Some of the communities in which I have lived have had a lot of money. When I did my first internship, I lived in a house with a swimming pool in the backyard and a Lexus in the driveway. One of the people I met drove a BMW, and his 18-year-old daughter had a matching car. Do you know how many people in that community showed me hospitality?
I will answer that question by telling you the pastor of the congregation I was serving did not give a very nice sermon on my final Sunday with them!
I have also lived in a community that had less money than the communities in which we live. If the people in that community would visit us, they would think we live like movie stars!
When you drove down the street in the afternoon, you had tumble weeds rolling across the hood of your car. The soil was shallow and full of sand. There was no such thing as mass transportation, and because of this, there was no way to get crops from the farms to the elevator without spending a lot of money to make that happen.
Do you know what type of hospitality I received in that place?
When we moved there, Kelli did not have a job, and we wondered if we could live on one income. Within a few days, she had a full-time job and full benefits. There were many nights when we were in other people’s homes eating meals, hearing stories and building relationships. We all learned how to welcome each other into our lives.
Along with welcoming each other, we also learned how to share our gifts, talents and resources to make the community a better place.
We knew we would be there for 12 months. The start and end dates were pre-determined, but we worked hard to make an impact that would last. The people of that community worked hard to make an impact on our lives. They did not shut us out because we were new and would be leaving. They welcomed us with open arms. When we met new people, we also welcomed them into our lives.
Kelli and I have made a lot of friends and have created many memories. The ones that shine through are the ones when we saw Jesus in our neighbors. These people allowed us to share our faith and our lives with them. We still look back at those early days of ministry and marriage and think fondly about the people in that community and the hospitality we experienced more than a few times. There is nothing like walking out onto the porch for Christmas Eve services and having a beef bundle waiting for you!
How can you show hospitality? How can you respond to the faith you have been given by sharing your time, your talents and your resources to welcome someone new into your life and the life of this community, so we can all work together to make this a better place?
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh