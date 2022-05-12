Friends in the community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are quickly making our way through the month of May and are looking forward to summer activities with our children, friends and families.
There is an old joke that goes like this: “A mother and father are driving around on a Sunday morning with their children. As they make their way through the community, they drive by their church building. One of the kids asks their parents, ‘Why are there so many at church today?’ The mother responds, ‘They are in worship, sweetie.’ The child responds, ‘I thought the church closed for the summer.’”
Oftentimes, we tend to think that our worship life takes a break in the summer just like our children take a break from school for the summer. When the weekends come around during the summer months, we find ourselves looking for other ways to fill our time. We make our way to our favorite campgrounds, or we spend doing those things we have put off during the rest of the year. Everyone has those outdoor projects that seem to need to get done when the weather is warmer. Because we have these projects to complete, we find ourselves working in the garden or trimming trees or making repairs even on Sunday mornings.
None of these activities are bad. We need to be good stewards of the gifts that God has given to us. It is good for us to spend time making repairs and enjoying nature. It is also good for us to find ways to refresh, relax and renew and to be able to make memories with our friends and families.
What would happen, though, if we still made time amid all these activities to nurture our faith? What would happen if we did not take time away from church in the summer but still made time to go to worship and to take part in our faith practices just as we do the rest of the year?
If we made time for worship and other faith practices in the summer, we would find that the other activities are more enjoyable. We would see those projects that we need to complete are being done in thanksgiving to God for giving us gardens and homes. We would also be able to enjoy our time of refreshment and renewal as part our journey of faith instead of being separated from our journey of faith. We know that God Himself rested on the seventh day after He had completed the work of creation. In addition to these, we would see our friends and families as being gifts from God and would be able to see the time we get to spend with these people as being a gift from God.
When we see our lives in the summer as being lived in the context of our journey of faith instead of separated from our journeys of faith, our entire lives become more fulfilling. We get the opportunity to continue to see God acting in our lives and get to enjoy being with our sisters and brothers within the body of Christ. My prayer for all of us this year is that we would not see our churches as being closed for the summer but would take the time to continue to worship and to be together.
Just a thought …