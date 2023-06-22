Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray all of you are doing well and are getting some time for refreshment and renewal this summer!
We all have certain gifts, talents and interests. God has blessed all of us with these, so when we bring them all together, our individual gifts, talents and interests, when blended with those of others in our community, can be united to help us live life together and be proactive and productive.
Could you imagine how boring it would be if all of us were pastors?
There would be many people proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ, but there would not be any one in the pews to hear what we have to say.
Could you imagine what would happen if we all worked in the grocery store?
There would be many people there to help us find what we need and check out quickly, but there would be no way for us to go to the doctor to remain physically and emotionally healthy.
We need everyone who is in this community. We need people’s gifts, talents, and interests to make our community a better place for the people who live and work here.
Since we need each other, we also need to build relationships with one another that are loving, caring and nurturing. We need to remember that everyone who lives with and among us is a complete gift from God given to us at the right time and in the right place.
Along with being thankful for the people who are with us, we are also being called to share our gifts, talents, and interests with one another.
I have written about this before, but there are many organizations and institutions that are in need of help in many and various ways right now. I serve on a nonprofit board that helps other people when they are in need, and we are always looking for volunteers and donors who are willing to share their time and resources to continue to provide the assistance that many families need right now.
Along with our nonprofit organizations, the schools in our area need people who are willing to share their time, talents, and interests with the students, in numerous ways. There are not too many days that go by when I do not receive an email from a school needing help in the classroom or with an extra-curricular activity.
Often, when we hear about these situations, we wait for someone else to step up and fill the needs. We do not think that we have the right skills or the right gifts to help with the needs that are not being met.
Why do we think this way?
We think this way because we forget how blessed we are. We forget that God has gifted us just as much as God has gifted our friends, our families and our neighbors. God has given us our gifts, talents and interests, so we can serve other people.
When we are willing to share what God has given, our communities do become better places.
When people are able to fill the gaps and find ways to meet the needs of the people in the places we live and work, we are able to build better relationships and build stronger communities. Every time we share our gifts, talents and interests, we are giving thanks to God for the ways that He has blessed us, and we are able to be a blessing to others.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh