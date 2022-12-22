Friends in the Community
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving Heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.
Can you believe it is finally here? All of the planning and all of the preparation that we have been doing is finally going to pay off! We are about to celebrate together the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We will come together in church sanctuaries in just a couple short days to sing our favorite songs and to read the greatest story ever told when we read those familiar words from the Gospel of Luke about a census and about an inn with no space for a couple expecting the most important baby ever born! This is truly an exciting week, and the weekend ahead promises to be full of enthusiasm and celebrations!
I get excited about Christmas. This is not just because I am a pastor but also because I am a father and a member of this great community. When I hear the Christmas story each year, I look for a detail that sticks out for me. Over the course of my time serving as a pastor, I have noticed that each year one part of the story sounds different than it has before. It has always been there, but for some reason, that little detail just has a different ring to it.
The detail that is sticking out for me has to do with the angels who are sent out to the shepherds keeping watch over their flocks. When the angels appear to the shepherds, they tell them they have been sent to share good news for all people. The good news they are proclaiming is that God has come to earth as a baby born in a manger. God has broken into history to live life with His people! Once God broke into history, everything changed forever because what He came to do was not only done for people living over 2000 years ago. Jesus came into the world to change our lives, too! He came to bring all of us back into a right relationship with God and to help us find ways to restore our relationships with other people. Living in this right relationship with God allows us to live our lives with hope in a world that seems so hopeless.
This was good news for God’s people who received this message that first Christmas night, and this is good news for us, too. Since this good news was spread beyond Bethlehem, we have been able to receive this message. We will receive this message together on Christmas Eve when we gather in our places of worship.
We are now called to be like the angels. We are sent out from our sanctuaries to spread the good news of Christmas with our friends, our families, our neighbors, and our acquaintances. We know people who need a word of hope in their lives. We know people who need a word of restoration in their lives. We are the ones who are being sent to share this good news with them. Our willingness to share the good news of Christmas is the best gift that we can give to people. This good news will last long after any other item we can place under the tree or wrap in paper. It will last throughout people’s lives and even into eternity.
What part of the Christmas story sticks out for you this year? How can you use that detail to share the good news of Christmas with the people you meet and know?
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh
Zion Lutheran Church
402 E. Charles St.
Oelwein