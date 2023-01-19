Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well, as we continue to make our way through the first month of this God-blessed year!
In my last article, I wrote about asking difficult questions. As we discussed, there are times when Christians are tasked with asking our friends, neighbors and others questions that are not comfortable. We know we can do this because we are not alone when we have these conversations because Jesus is with us.
This week, I want to ask you another difficult question: are you willing to stand up for someone you know who is being oppressed or is having a hard time making it through life?
As I ask this question, and as you think about this question, many of us, almost instantly, think that we would be willing to stand up for someone else.
Are you actually willing to do this?
What if standing up for someone else came at a high cost to your reputation or status? What if being a voice for this other person required you to be willing to lose other friends? Many of us think we know how our friends feel about certain topics and certain people. The real feelings of the people we know come out when times arise for us to take a stand or to be a voice for someone else.
When we see people who are being oppressed or who are struggling through life, there are times when we tend to think that they deserve to be treated this way because of a choice they made or because of something they did or said. The people we know have these thoughts and opinions as well.
When we are willing to be the voice for someone who cannot speak for themselves, the people we know and love may wonder why we would ever be willing to stand up for “those people.” As they think this about us, they may also end their relationships with us because they do not want to be associated with someone who would be willing to stand up or to speak up for “people like that.”
Jesus was willing to stand up for “those people.”
When we read the Gospels, we read about Jesus eating dinner with tax collectors and associating with prostitutes. He was willing to reach out to the marginalized in society and was able to give them a voice. As He did so, He also called them to change their ways of living just as Jesus calls us to change how we live and relate to the people around us.
Since Jesus associated with those that others would leave behind, we are called to be like Jesus. We are invited to reach out and to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. We are empowered to speak up for those who do not seem to have their own voice.
Jesus knows this will not be an easy task. He knows that people are going to question our motives, and some people may even end their relationships with us.
Because Jesus knows this is painful and costly, He promises to give us the strength we need to be there for other people. He promises to be with us when we take from our abundance to give to someone in need. He promises to be with us when we speak up and act on behalf of another. When Jesus is with us, there is nothing that can stop us
Just a thought …
Pastor Josh