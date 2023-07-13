Friends in Christ,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that all of you are doing well and are looking for ways to celebrate the history of your communities (there have been many milestone anniversary celebrations in our area this summer)!
Part of being in a family or in a community involves disagreements.
I have two teenagers, and I know there are times when they do not always see life from my point-of-view, and I definitely do not always see life from theirs. When they talk about things like Tik Tok videos or Twitter tweets, I think of things like the clock in my grandmother’s living room or birds singing in the trees. We are from two distinct generations.
When we live in the context of a community, we have many things that make us different from the people around us. Because there are differences, we can have a hard time seeing things from other people’s perspectives. They may be saying one thing, but we hear something completely different because we bring different ideas and opinions to the conversation.
Unfortunately, too many times, the differences define our conversations and interactions. We get hung up on what makes us different and want the person we are talking with to not only see our perspective but to come around to seeing us as being right and see themselves as being wrong.
Does this really do any good? Does it really help our relationships with other people if we spend so much time trying to prove ourselves right and them wrong?
Most of the time, it does not do any good for us to try to be correct and prove everyone else as inaccurate. In fact, this type of thinking tends to lead to more disagreements, not only now but into the future.
God does not call us to be in disagreement and to find ways to separate ourselves from other people.
In the pages of Scripture, we are reminded several times that God wants us to find ways to be in relationship and unity with one another. For example, in Ephesians chapter 4, the author tells us that we are to make an effort to maintain unity among one another. In the high priestly prayer, Jesus prays for us to be unified. In 1 Corinthians 12, Paul reminds us that we are all members of the same body.
Striving for unity means having love and respect for the other members of the body of Christ just as the parts of our bodies have love and respect for one another.
This means that when we disagree with someone else, we are not called to prove them wrong and ourselves right. We are invited to see things from their perspective and have a conversation around why we see things differently and maintain the relationship because of the relationship that Jesus maintains with each and every one of us.
This is not an easy task.
It is difficult to be willing to allow ourselves into these types of conversations. That is why we are not alone when we are trying to maintain the unity that Jesus wants for the members of the Church. The Holy Spirit is the one who empowers us to be about building relationships where people can have these types of discussions and can help us to nurture relationships instead of tearing them apart.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh