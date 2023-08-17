Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that all of you had a chance to get a little fresh air while we enjoyed some more comfortable temperatures early this week. We all know that summer is not over yet, and it can still get quite warm and uncomfortable.
This has been a busy month for many of us. Some of us have been packing children up to go to college for the first time.
In the last few weeks, we have taken our daughters and sons to those places where they will receive more education. Others of us have been busy school shopping for our children who will be attending school in Oelwein and in other communities. Still others of us have been trying to enjoy those last few trips to our summer cabins and campgrounds.
As the summer winds down for our school-aged children and for those of us who are their parents, it is a good time for us to think about relationships.
Our children are thinking about relationships. They are thinking about how they are going to get connected to new teachers and administrators in some of our school buildings. One of the activities that I have been involved in these last few weeks has involved meeting some of these teachers and administrators. I can tell you they are wonderful people who are looking forward to sharing what they know and where they have been with the students in our schools.
Along with thinking about relationships with new school staff, our children are also thinking about the relationships they have with their friends.
Many young people in our community and beyond are thinking about how much fun it is going to be to see their friends when they return to their classrooms. Some of these young people have not talked to one another since school was dismissed in May, so they are looking forward to reconnecting with their peers and hearing about everyone’s summer adventures.
We, as adults, are also thinking about relationships.
We are thinking about how our relationships change when our children reach milestones in their lives. Every time one of our children or the children we know reach another year in age and school, they become more mature and able to think about life in a new way. Since they are doing things in new ways, the ways that we relate to them are being transformed and renewed.
In addition to relating to our children in a new and different way, we are also invited to interact with the people we do not know, as well, in a new and different way. We may not experience greater maturity, but we can still reframe our conversations with and about other people and organizations within our community.
This month, we are afforded to think about this reframing because the relationships around us and in our homes are also changing.
Why do we do these things?
We do them because we have a God of relationships.
When we read the Bible, we are constantly told how God relates to Himself as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. We also read about God’s relationship with His people and how the relationship God has with people changes and is transformed by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus’ death and resurrection reframe our relationship with God. We are no longer defined by sin and bondage. We are defined by forgiveness and freedom. God wants us to take the time to enjoy the relationship God has with us at every stage of life.
My prayer for all of us is that we would take the time this week to renew a relationship. We can do this by simply calling or texting someone we have not talked to in a while to get reconnected. Every time we do this, we are modeling what God has done for us through the life, suffering and death of Jesus.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh