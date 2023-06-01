Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
I hope and pray that this little note finds all of you well now that we are truly experiencing warmer temperatures and are also getting a taste of our summertime humidity!
Do you remember the time you looked forward to the end of the school year?
Perhaps, you had summer plans that involved playing baseball or softball with your friends, and you knew that when school got out on that final day, your days were going to be filled with trips to the field to take part in these activities.
Or, maybe some of you knew that summer meant family trips on the weekends or a special summer vacation to a new destination. When school got out for the summer, you could not wait to get home to pack your bags and prepare all of your recreational items such as fishing poles and sleeping bags.
Still others of you may have known that summer meant you would have time to make some extra spending money. When school got out, you knew you had a job waiting for you, and you could not wait to get that first paycheck and go shopping with your friends or on a date with that very special someone!
What do these activities have in common?
These are all ways that we find to refresh ourselves during the summer months. They are ways that we are able to disconnect from our schedules and routines and just let ourselves be ourselves. Too many times, we fill our calendars with a lot of activities. We find ourselves running to and from concerts, sporting events and shopping centers. Since we run so much, we forget to stop and let ourselves just have some time when we can relax and take part in activities that bring joy but may not seem very productive.
These times of refreshment are important. God wants us to have times when we just let ourselves be ourselves and do not worry about getting to events on time or sticking to what we think are our regular routines.
We know this because in the book of Genesis, we read about God, Himself, taking time to rest. After God created the world and everything in it in six days, God took the seventh day as a time for God to rest from all the work that He had been doing.
Along with taking rest Himself, God also commanded His people to rest when He gave them the 10 Commandments. The Third Commandment tells us that God wants us to take a sabbath. He wants us to take a break from those things that keep us busy and wants us to take some time for ourselves.
All of us have different ways to take this time.
Some of us enjoy sitting and reading a good book or writing about things we have done. Other people like going fishing, hiking and camping. Still others enjoy relaxing by turning on the television and letting other people entertain them for a while. There are other people who enjoy just sitting and basking in God’s creation and God’s love for them.
When we allow ourselves to relax, we are being the people God has created and called us to be. We are doing what God wants us to do.
Since we are doing what God wants us to do when we allow ourselves time to stop and rest, we will also see how God uses that time to refresh us to be able to face the tasks and routines of life with new energy and enthusiasm! We will be able to live life to the fullest which is also what God wants from us. We know this because Jesus said He came to give us life that is abundant. We can enjoy this abundance more when we are refreshed to do so.
Let’s take some time this summer to relax and be refreshed and renewed by God!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh