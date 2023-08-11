Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray, as always, that this article finds all of you well!
A couple of days ago, I found myself at home alone. My wife and kids had left for the weekend, and I was preparing for the next ministry event.
While I was preparing for that event, I was thinking through everything that God is doing in our amazing community. I thought about the community worship service we had last month. Then I thought about how many people are affirming their faith in the waters of Baptism in our community lately (it is an astounding number). I also pondered just how many wonderful congregations we have, and I thought about the work that we are all doing to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus that transforms people’s lives!
As I pondered this, I started watching a movie about how the church boomed in a particular part of our country at a specific time. The area depicted in that movie experienced a revival when pastors and other church leaders became authentic when it came to proclaiming the Gospel and inviting people into a relationship with Jesus Christ. It was an amazing movie and reminded me just how wonderful God is and all that God can do in and through people’s lives.
That night, when I reunited with my family, I took a look at a popular social media page. On that page, someone was looking for a community of faith. I was amazed by the number of responses to that person’s request. Many of the churches in Oelwein were recommended for different reasons.
To me, it did not matter which congregation was mentioned. What mattered is that there were so many wonderful responses. People were excited about inviting someone to come and worship with them and see all that God was doing in their families of faith.
When I took all of these events together, I realized that God is up to something right here right now.
God is blessing all of us in great and amazing ways. He is showing us His greatness and is inviting us to be a part of it. We know this because whenever amazing events like Baptism take place among us, God is there. God is the one naming and claiming those people who are being splashed with water and those who are having their entire bodies immersed. God is in those interactions when people are inviting others to join them for worship and to be members of their families of faith. God is there when we are inspired to watch certain movies or to read certain books that nurture our faith and get us excited about our relationships with God.
Since God is doing amazing things among us, we are invited to celebrate what God is doing for us, with us and through us. God wants us to get excited about our faith. God wants our entire lives to be inspired by all that He has done for us and all that God is doing with and for us.
When God does these things, we are invited to respond with thanksgiving. Right now, we are invited to give thanks for these newly Baptized members of the body of Christ and to give thanks for the many congregations that do amazing things all of the time because of the gifts, talents and abilities that the members of these families of faith are sharing with the people in our community.
My encouragement for all of us is that we would take the time this week to thank God for the amazing things happening in this community. As we do so, I would also encourage us to look forward to the ways that God is going to continue blessing us in the future.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh