Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we are in a new school year (in at least a few of our communities).
I am blessed. I have been able to spend a lot of time in the local schools.
During my time in the schools, I have gotten to know many people who give of their time, talents and energy to share their expertise with the young people in our communities. I say communities because I have been able to spend time in two different school districts in the last two years. Both of these communities are fortunate to have several people who are willing to go to work every day with passion and enthusiasm and who share these things with young people to help them become better students and community members.
Too many times, we take our teachers for granted or forget to give thanks to God for these people who have answered the call to become educators. They work long hours and have many sleepless nights because of the love they have for children and for sharing what God has given to them with other people. These people miss their own children’s events and use their own resources to make the lives of their students just a little bit better each day.
During the month of August, I was able to be with some of the new teachers in our community and some new educators who are part of another organization.
While I spent time with these people, I was able to gain energy from their enthusiasm. Many days, you could see these people smiling and sharing their excitement with one another. They could hardly wait to get into their classrooms to begin preparing for the students they were going to meet and with whom they would be spending countless hours during the upcoming school year.
Teachers and school administrators are truly gifts from God to all of us who live and work in this community. Because these people are willing to give so much of themselves to their schools, their students and their communities, we are able to benefit from their work.
We are the ones who get to interact with their students and realize how much they have learned and gained from their time with these educators. We are the ones who can live in a community that is blessed with a school system that takes the time to get these teachers ready for the tasks they will need to complete to help their students.
We know that God blesses the vocation of teaching. There are many different Bible verses that tell us how important teachers are in the lives of all of God’s children. These people are given certain gifts, talents and abilities that allow them to do this work and to do it well. God wants these people to be good at their vocations because of the impact they have on our community and on the world which God created.
This week, I would encourage all of us to give thanks to God for the teachers who are in our community and for all those educators who have impacted our lives. I would ask that we pray for them and, even, let them know we appreciate them and all that they do for each and every one of God’s children and our community.
Pastor Josh
Schunk is pastor of Zion Lutheran Church.