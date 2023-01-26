Friends in Christ,
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that you are having a great week!
God has blessed my wife and me by allowing us to live in several different communities around the upper Midwest.
We spent most of our early marriage around Minneapolis and St. Paul while I finished seminary, and my wife worked in various positions involving juvenile corrections. For our internship year, we were able to move to Northeastern Montana and live in rancher country. After seminary, we spent time in communities in North Dakota named Gwinner, Mapleton, Casselton and Fargo.
Each of these communities had their own distinct ways of living and enjoying what God had given to them.
For example, while we were in Montana, we had the opportunity to see the northern lights dancing on a wheat field. When we were in Gwinner, Kelli and I were able to visit the Bobcat plant and see how those machines are produced and prepared to be shipped to various places around the United States. During our time in and around Fargo, our children were growing up, and, together, we saw what it was like for small communities and small cities to experience growth and expansion.
As we had these experiences, I was fascinated most by how people in these communities treated each other. It is one thing to observe creation and created things. It is an entirely different thing to see how people not only watched each other but how they interacted with the people with whom they came into contact on a daily basis.
We all know that other people are gifts from God, too. Every person we meet has some sort of impact on us.
Some people have a more meaningful impact than others, but everyone touches our life in one way or another. We may get to know these people well and may develop deep relationships with some of them. Others of them may only be in our lives for few brief moments. Some of the people I have only talked to for a few minutes have had the most profound impact on my life and in my journey of faith. A few of these brief encounters have even ended up in sermons!
Since the people who come into our lives are gifts from God, they needed to be treated with care and respect. No one wants to take a gift from God for granted because we know that every gift from God is precious and is meant to be in our lives at just the right time and in the right place. All of us have had times when we met the right person at just the right moment.
How do you treat the people God has placed in your life at this moment? Are you treating them as precious gifts from God? Are you looking for ways to develop meaningful relationships with them? Are you taking the time to thank them for being in your life and for making your life better because they are there?
Are you taking them for granted and acting as if they do not matter?
When we treat others with respect and look for ways to affirm their presence in our lives, amazing things can happen. We can develop friendships and have people with whom we can be our truest selves because we know they will love us with the love that all of us have been given as a true gift from God. We can love them back. When love is present in any relationship, that relationship can grow and flourish and be a model of the unity this world truly needs.
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh